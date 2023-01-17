Read full article on original website
Related
Guilford County Schools athletic trainers explain how they keep athletes safe in the wake of Damar Hamlin
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been 18 days since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, he has been making remarkable strides in his recovery. That moment on the field brought new attention to automated external defibrillators—also known as AEDs. The North Carolina High […]
Driver dies marking 4th death, including 2 children, in wake of head-on NC 109 crash in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a wreck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Jan. 6, a crash left 38-year-old Brittany Virginia Carter, of Lexington, and her two sons, 12-year-old Ayden and 7-year-old Lincoln Palmer, dead. Highway Patrol has […]
3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
Greensboro Urban Loop comes full circle as city sets Monday as opening day for final stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Cooler weather could delay the final markings, but as of 11 a.m. on Monday, the final barricades will be moved at North Elm Street and U.S. 29 and the decades-in-the-paving Greensboro Urban Loop will be fully open. This is Interstate 840 – incorporating Interstates 73, 40 and 85 with U.S. 421, […]
Davidson County woman wins $2 million after stop at Biscuitville in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
WXII 12
4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
Greensboro man becomes 1st Black, male nurse technician to work at Cone Health’s Women and Children’s Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the age of 24 Ma’lik Morrison is on the brink of breaking barriers by working in the labor and delivery ward at Moses Cone Health’s Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison is the first African American male in Cone Health’s history to work at the Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison works […]
wfmynews2.com
After decades of planning and construction, the final stretch of the Greensboro Urban Loop opens Monday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Urban Loop is just about finished. Drivers will be able to take a full lap around the city of Greensboro on Monday. The project has been 20 years in the making. The final stretch of the highway runs from North Elm Street to Highway 29.
WXII 12
Remembering former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flags will continue to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Annie Brown Kennedy who died Tuesday at 98 years old. The family of the former state representative said she died peacefully. The wake is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m....
Downed power line shuts down Battleground Avenue and other roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A section of Battleground Avenue is closed due to a downed power line, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive split are closed due to the downed power line. The southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive are […]
Winston-Salem narrows down police chief search to four finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem is closing in on a decision for who will be the city’s next chief of police. On Friday, the city announced that the four finalists are Winston-Salem Assistant Police Chiefs Jose “Manny” Gomez, William Penn Jr. and Wilson S. Weaver II, as well as Danville Police Chief […]
1 dead in Popeye's shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: It was previously reported that the shooting took place at the Popeye's on East Fifth Street in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police said a man is dead after a shooting at a local business. Officers arrived at the Popeye's on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
Yardbarker
Huskies Offer Elusive Greensboro Wide Receiver/Kick Returner
The University of Washington football program appears more than willing to dig deep for a player who can go long distance. On Thursday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters made a scholarship offer to wide receiver/kick returner Terrell Anderson — who scored five times from 85 to 99 yards this past season — for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.
wfmynews2.com
People in Winston-Salem share what they want from next police chief
The City of Winston-Salem expects to name a new police chief by the end of the month. It currently has four finalists.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem council changes meeting time despite pushback from local groups
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Members of the Winston-Salem council have voted in favor of changing the meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday night. The committee meetings will now take place at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. instead of the 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. times. Local watchdog...
WXII 12
‘He was a good soul,’ woman remembers brother killed at Winston-Salem bar
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting happened Thursday morning at a popular bar in Winston-Salem. Winston Salem Police Department says 74-year-old William Drake fired shots into Burke Street Pub from the street. Two people were hit, including 30-year-old Kane Bowen. Bowen's sister Kathy...
Greensboro women uphold Wednesday afternoon book club tradition
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As she looks through a metal safety box that holds dozens of programs of a club from the past, Chris Garton says the club has always been a small group. The title on another box holding the programs, photos and newspaper clippings is labeled “Wednesday Afternoon Book Club“. In it, you’ll […]
wschronicle.com
Lt. Little comes back to Carver to assist alma mater
Lieutenant Dwayne Little of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is Carver High School to the core. Lt. Little has always been an advocate for his alma mater and now he is putting boots on the ground to make a tangible difference at the school as a volunteer assistant athletic director.
First Black Woman to Serve on NC’s General Assembly Dies at 98
An influential attorney who was the first Black woman to serve on North Carolina’s General Assembly died of natural causes Tuesday in her Winston-Salem home. Annie Brown Kennedy was two years shy of reaching 100 years of age at the time of her passing. She was 98. “She was...
Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
Comments / 0