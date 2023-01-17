ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools athletic trainers explain how they keep athletes safe in the wake of Damar Hamlin

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been 18 days since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, he has been making remarkable strides in his recovery. That moment on the field brought new attention to automated external defibrillators—also known as AEDs. The North Carolina High […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Remembering former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flags will continue to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of Annie Brown Kennedy who died Tuesday at 98 years old. The family of the former state representative said she died peacefully. The wake is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead in Popeye's shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: It was previously reported that the shooting took place at the Popeye's on East Fifth Street in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police said a man is dead after a shooting at a local business. Officers arrived at the Popeye's on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Yardbarker

Huskies Offer Elusive Greensboro Wide Receiver/Kick Returner

The University of Washington football program appears more than willing to dig deep for a player who can go long distance. On Thursday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters made a scholarship offer to wide receiver/kick returner Terrell Anderson — who scored five times from 85 to 99 yards this past season — for Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro women uphold Wednesday afternoon book club tradition

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As she looks through a metal safety box that holds dozens of programs of a club from the past, Chris Garton says the club has always been a small group. The title on another box holding the programs, photos and newspaper clippings is labeled “Wednesday Afternoon Book Club“. In it, you’ll […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Lt. Little comes back to Carver to assist alma mater

Lieutenant Dwayne Little of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is Carver High School to the core. Lt. Little has always been an advocate for his alma mater and now he is putting boots on the ground to make a tangible difference at the school as a volunteer assistant athletic director.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

