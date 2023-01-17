Read full article on original website
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa on 'Close Relationship' with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'Got So Lucky'
Heather Rae El Moussa says her stepkids Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, have been "amazing" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about the special bond she shares with stepdaughter Taylor. The pregnant Selling Sunset star, who is currently expecting her first baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, shared a sweet post on Instagram Tuesday about the 12-year-old, expressing her appreciation for the "close relationship" she has with the pre-teen. "Got so lucky with this one 🤍...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is a Little Wildlife Explorer in Adorable Family Photos
In true Steve Irwin style, Bindi Irwin’s daughter, Grace Warrior, isn’t afraid to embrace wildlife with open arms. In new pictures, the 21-month-old fearlessly jumps into adventure with two feet in — and a sense of wonder and curiosity that is unmatched! In adorable family photos shared by her uncle Robert Irwin yesterday, Grace is in wildlife explorer mode as she splashes around a small pond with her family. “My favourite days ❤️,” Robert captioned the photos on Instagram featuring him, Bindi, their mom Terri Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, and, of course, little Grace. In the first photo, the four adults...
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Newborn Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name In Sweet Photo With Luna & Miles
Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her newborn baby girl just six days after she and John Legend reportedly welcomed their third child together. “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the 37-year-old model wrote alongside a precious photo of her daughter, Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4, holding their new sister. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”
Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia, 4, Wishes Him a 'Great Birthday' in Sweet Video Message
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia James, 4, shared a special birthday message for her dad on parent-run Instagram Dwyane Wade is getting a lot of birthday love from his little girl! Sharing a video from her account on Instagram Tuesday, the sweet 4-year-old, whom he shares with Gabrielle Union, wished her dad a happy birthday in a recorded video. "Happy birthday, Daddy," she begins, while wearing her hair in pigtails and wearing a Disney princess pajama shirt. "I know you're going to have a great birthday, we're going...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Second man to walk on the moon says he and Anca Faur are ‘as excited as eloping teenagers’
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
It’s a Girl! Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Welcome Baby Named Esti Maxine Stephens
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Kiely Williams Reveals She Was Smashed To B2K Bits By Three Members During Her ‘Hoe Days’
We “promith” you’re gonna want to see what Kiely Williams had to say…. The former 3LW member recently revealed to Reality TV king Carlos King that she had an “entanglement” with Raz B, Lil’ Fizz and J Boog – and by entanglement she means foursome. She says this was during her “hoe days” and carries no shame about the encounter.
In Style
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Lauren London, Nia Long & Yung Miami Looked Flawless At The ‘You People’ Premiere
Lauren London looked stunning at the 'You People' premiere alongside an equally radiant Nia Long and Yung Miami.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Vincent Morales
Mommy and Gigi 🥰 A new first! Married at First Sight’s Briana Myles and Vincent Morales welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Aury Bella. "We’re so excited to announce the newest addition to the Morales fam bam is here! Baby girl made her way into the world on 1/3/23. Our lives have changed for […]
Priyanka Chopra Poses With Baby Malti for British Vogue
Like many celebrity parents, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been reticent to share pictures of her infant daughter's face with the public—but she has shared several photos of the back of baby Malti Marie’s head, including now in her cover story for British Vogue. The photo has Chopra reclining on her side with her daughter sitting in front of her, both in ruby red dresses to match the backdrop. While Chopra gazes pensively to the side, she holds baby Malti’s face against her breast (so who knows what Malti is gazing at).
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked'
The former View co-host will soon welcome her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech Meghan McCain is close to the finish line! On Wednesday, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared two cute selfies on Instagram of her baby bump at nine months. She's expecting baby girl No. 2 with husband Ben Domenech, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter, Liberty. In both photos, McCain is standing in front of a mirror with one hand on her bump and the other taking the pic. The Republican commentator dressed...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Jenelle Evans Claims Producers "Begged" Her To Join 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'
There are some Teen Mom stars you never forget, no matter how long they've been gone from the franchise. And Jenelle Evans is easily one of them. So, as fans do, many wondered why Jenelle isn't on Teen Mom: Family Reunion when the second season premiered on MTV. To be...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their Twin Daughters, 14, Are ‘Reeling’ From Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood revealed their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14, are “reeling” from their mother’s death. “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved,” the 61 year old musician said to PEOPLE magazine. “Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives,” he also added, saying that the twins were of course not “prepared” for the “incomprehensible” tragedy that took place just days after Lisa attended the Golden Globe Awards.
