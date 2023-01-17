ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Garrett 'Could get scary. Very scary' with Jim Schwartz running the show

By Cory Kinnan
 2 days ago
Today ushers in a new era of football for the Cleveland Browns as they have officially hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. While his coverage scheme may not differ much from Joe Woods, his philosophy, especially on how to isolate playmakers upfront, could not be more different. And former Browns’ defensive tackle Robaire Smith thinks it could be scary season for defensive end Myles Garrett.

Speaking with Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Smith stated that opposing quarterbacks have a right to fear what could be next for Garrett:

“Because he’s going to thrive, man. I don’t, with that guy, man, shoot, I don’t see too much where he can’t. But this right here, he definitely going to love this a little more. I’m assuming they’re probably going to stay in the 4-3 of some sort. With (Garrett) out there, man, I don’t think no one’s going to be able to block him away the way Jim lets him go. You know what I mean? So I think with the scheme, if Jim running his scheme, woo, I dunno, it could get scary man, get very scary.”

