Orange County, CA

Scott Baugh announces Orange County legislative endorsements in campaign for Congress

Scott Baugh announced key legislative endorsements in his campaign for the 47th Congressional District. Senator Janet Nguyen and Assemblymember Diane Dixon, who both overwhelmingly won their elections in November, represent the majority of the communities of the 47th Congressional District. With far-left State Senator David Min officially announcing his campaign...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (CA-72) appointed to key committees

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) received several key membership appointments to committees in Sacramento. Of crucial importance will be her leadership roles as Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Local Government and the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review. “I am honored to bring my experience from serving...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Recruitment now open for the CalOptima Health Board of Directors

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is pleased to announce that recruitment is now open for one seat on the CalOptima Health Board of Directors. A County-organized health system, CalOptima Health serves more than 940,000 low- income children, adults, seniors and persons with disabilities. CalOptima Health was formed in 1995 in response to a health care system that was struggling to meet the needs of vulnerable Orange County residents. Today, CalOptima Health has grown to be the second largest health insurer in Orange County but stayed true to its mission of providing members with access to quality health care services.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Save the date for LAEF’s Fundraising February for Los Al Kids

Our non-profit partner, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF), is kicking off their annual “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign and you are invited to participate! LAEF is continuing to support student mental health and wellness through WellSpaces across all nine district schools. They are calm, comfortable places for students to reset and receive counseling support. LAEF also provides STEAM grants to our schools, free elementary World Language classes and program scholarships for families in need.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Presents “Five Hundred Summer Stories: A Life in IMAX” with Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray Jan. 28

Laguna Beach filmmaker Greg MacGillivray was busy last year. Very busy. His 1972 surf movie, “Five Summer Stories,” widely acknowledged as the best surf film of all time, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a rerelease that had its premiere last August at the New Port Theater in Corona del Mar, followed by screenings around the country.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
SC Sports Wall of Fame Accepting Considerations for 2023 Class

The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023. “The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
NB Police Department Updates: Mobile Café, Secret Santa

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will host the next NBPD Mobile Café, allowing community members to come together in an informal space to discuss community issues and build relationships. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
DMHC fines L.A. Care Health Plan $300,000 for deceptive enrollment tactics

The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) announced taking enforcement action against Local Initiative Health Authority for Los Angeles County (L.A. Care Health Plan) for misleading 21 of the plan’s enrollees during the enrollment process. The plan has agreed to pay the fine and implement corrective actions, including monthly monitoring of sales staff to ensure misconduct does not recur in the future.
The Regal Edwards Metro Point theater is closing down soon

Santa Ana does not have its own first-run movie theater so residents have to go see movies in surrounding cities, which just about all have such establishments. Sadly one of those options is closing down as the Regal Cinema company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Regal Edwards Metro...
SANTA ANA, CA
New applications are being accepted for Community Development Block Grants for 2023-24

The City of Costa Mesa is accepting applications from interested, tax-exempt nonprofit organizations operating within its jurisdiction that provide public services that benefit low- and moderate-income Costa Mesa residents and are eligible for grant funding under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
COSTA MESA, CA
Register now for the Lakewood Run coming March 4, 2023

The 32nd annual Lakewood Run, “Warriors Building a Healthier Community,” returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Deputy Sheriffs, recreational runners, families and kids will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to walk, roll, ruck or run the event’s 5K Run/Walk/Ruck or the 10K Run course for time.
LAKEWOOD, CA
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel remains undefeated in league with win over Santa Ana

Calvary Chapel’s Cloe Zazueta pushes the ball up the court as Santa Ana’s Leshly Ocampo defends. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Santa Ana 57-21 Thursday night at Calvary Chapel. To see the slide...
SANTA ANA, CA

