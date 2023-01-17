Read full article on original website
Scott Baugh announces Orange County legislative endorsements in campaign for Congress
Scott Baugh announced key legislative endorsements in his campaign for the 47th Congressional District. Senator Janet Nguyen and Assemblymember Diane Dixon, who both overwhelmingly won their elections in November, represent the majority of the communities of the 47th Congressional District. With far-left State Senator David Min officially announcing his campaign...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 21, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunny skies with highs in the 60s are expected for the...
Orange County Philanthropists Honored at 37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Orange County
In 1986, Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist Doug Freeman lobbied the U.S. Congress and convinced President Ronald Reagan to establish National Philanthropy Day to thank those in the community who are the “ultimate givers.”. Now, every year more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters throughout the U.S.,...
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (CA-72) appointed to key committees
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) received several key membership appointments to committees in Sacramento. Of crucial importance will be her leadership roles as Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Local Government and the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review. “I am honored to bring my experience from serving...
Recruitment now open for the CalOptima Health Board of Directors
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is pleased to announce that recruitment is now open for one seat on the CalOptima Health Board of Directors. A County-organized health system, CalOptima Health serves more than 940,000 low- income children, adults, seniors and persons with disabilities. CalOptima Health was formed in 1995 in response to a health care system that was struggling to meet the needs of vulnerable Orange County residents. Today, CalOptima Health has grown to be the second largest health insurer in Orange County but stayed true to its mission of providing members with access to quality health care services.
Mayor Aitken joins mayors from across the country in the nation’s capital to drive funding to cities
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) — Mayor Ashleigh Aitken joined mayors from across the country this week in Washington as part of her continued efforts to expand federal funding for Anaheim. Mayor Aitken is meeting with officials from federal departments and agencies, other mayors and visiting the White House...
Save the date for LAEF’s Fundraising February for Los Al Kids
Our non-profit partner, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF), is kicking off their annual “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign and you are invited to participate! LAEF is continuing to support student mental health and wellness through WellSpaces across all nine district schools. They are calm, comfortable places for students to reset and receive counseling support. LAEF also provides STEAM grants to our schools, free elementary World Language classes and program scholarships for families in need.
SAPD Police Chief Valentin re-appointed to an international Victim Services Committee
The Santa Ana Police Department is pleased to announce that along with currently serving as the current President of the Orange County Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs Association, Chief David Valentin has been re-appointed to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Victim Services Committee for term 2023-2025. The...
Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Presents “Five Hundred Summer Stories: A Life in IMAX” with Filmmaker Greg MacGillivray Jan. 28
Laguna Beach filmmaker Greg MacGillivray was busy last year. Very busy. His 1972 surf movie, “Five Summer Stories,” widely acknowledged as the best surf film of all time, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a rerelease that had its premiere last August at the New Port Theater in Corona del Mar, followed by screenings around the country.
SC Sports Wall of Fame Accepting Considerations for 2023 Class
The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023. “The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“
NB Police Department Updates: Mobile Café, Secret Santa
On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department will host the next NBPD Mobile Café, allowing community members to come together in an informal space to discuss community issues and build relationships. The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public...
DMHC fines L.A. Care Health Plan $300,000 for deceptive enrollment tactics
The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) announced taking enforcement action against Local Initiative Health Authority for Los Angeles County (L.A. Care Health Plan) for misleading 21 of the plan’s enrollees during the enrollment process. The plan has agreed to pay the fine and implement corrective actions, including monthly monitoring of sales staff to ensure misconduct does not recur in the future.
The Regal Edwards Metro Point theater is closing down soon
Santa Ana does not have its own first-run movie theater so residents have to go see movies in surrounding cities, which just about all have such establishments. Sadly one of those options is closing down as the Regal Cinema company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Regal Edwards Metro...
Sherman Library & Gardens Presents ‘Creatures of the Night’ February 24 & 25
By day, Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar is a paradise of colorful flowers and blooming plants—not to mention superb dining (608 Dahlia – a garden to table restaurant). But on the evenings of February 24 and 25, Sherman Gardens will offer a glimpse into a...
New applications are being accepted for Community Development Block Grants for 2023-24
The City of Costa Mesa is accepting applications from interested, tax-exempt nonprofit organizations operating within its jurisdiction that provide public services that benefit low- and moderate-income Costa Mesa residents and are eligible for grant funding under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
Register now for the Lakewood Run coming March 4, 2023
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run, “Warriors Building a Healthier Community,” returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Deputy Sheriffs, recreational runners, families and kids will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to walk, roll, ruck or run the event’s 5K Run/Walk/Ruck or the 10K Run course for time.
$25K reward offered to help catch suspects who firebombed Costa Mesa’s Planned Parenthood
The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office is seeking the public’s help in order to identify the individuals responsible for the arson of a medical building in Costa Mesa, California, on March 13, 2022. As part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and...
Huntington Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision at Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to a traffic collision on Beach Boulevard and Knoxville Avenue involving a white Toyota Corolla and a black Porsche Panamera. Upon arrival, officers located both vehicles. The driver of the Corolla, an 80-year-old male...
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel remains undefeated in league with win over Santa Ana
Calvary Chapel’s Cloe Zazueta pushes the ball up the court as Santa Ana’s Leshly Ocampo defends. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s girls basketball team remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Santa Ana 57-21 Thursday night at Calvary Chapel. To see the slide...
Huntington Beach Police Department investigates shooting on Huntington Village Lane
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult with injuries. The individual was transported to a local hospital,...
