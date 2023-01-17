Read full article on original website
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Deputy Sheriff: Little to no consequences for teen crime
One Pierce County law enforcement official said the region is seeing an uptick in teen crime partly because there are little to no consequences for committing criminal acts. Appearing on the Gee & Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio, Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Darren Moss explained that many teens are not held for very long after committing a crime. “One of the things that are really affecting us is that once we get them in custody, we just have to let them go. And we’re seeing multiple offenses by the same kids too. And that gets concerning.”
q13fox.com
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
KOMO News
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of Auburn barista
AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn has been charged with attempted kidnapping. King County prosecutors filed the charges against Matthew William Darnell on Thursday. Darnell is being held on $500,000 bail. If he is able to post his bail, prosecutors have...
q13fox.com
Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County
Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
Chronicle
Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges
A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
q13fox.com
Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses from multiple retailers across the city. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the suspect seen in the above photo has been stealing merchandise since July 2022. The OPD says they were able...
KOMO News
Thurston County's new sheriff changes pursuit policies, increases jail bookings
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Crime-fighting is making a course correction in Thurston County as a new sheriff resets the rules on how to handle certain lawbreakers. Since taking office at the start of the month, Sheriff Derek Sanders has expanded the scenarios in which deputies can pursue suspects and will drop some of the restrictions that limited who gets booked in jail. Too many criminals were taking advantage of the leeway they were given under previous policies, according to Sanders, and that in turn, was compromising public safety.
Chronicle
Onalaska Man Accused of Threatening Neighbor Charged With Felony Harassment
An Onalaska man accused of directing a racial slur and death threats toward a neighbor in November 2022 has been charged with felony harassment in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, William S. Hadley, 67, is accused of tailgating the victim’s vehicle from the victim’s Van Hoesen Road property to the Onalaska Shell Station on Nov. 21, 2022, before confronting him at the gas station.
KOMO News
2nd man arrested in connection to string of Tacoma ATM robberies
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police arrested a second man on Wednesday who they said was involved in a recent string of ATM robberies in Tacoma. Officers arrested 18-year-old Tofili Malo at an apartment in Tacoma. Malo was booked for five counts of robbery and is currently being held at Pierce County Jail.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested for Alleged Controlled Substance Homicide in Chehalis
A Centralia man was arrested early Thursday morning for his alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 45-year-old woman in Chehalis. The victim’s name has not been released by the Chehalis Police Department pending notification of her next of kin. Lewis County Dispatch received a call at approximately...
KOMO News
Man accused of shooting people at random charged with attempted murder
SEATAC, Wash. — The man accused of shooting three people at random last week in south King County has been charged with attempted murder and assault. King County prosecutors said Mamadou Diallo, 32, shot three people at random in Renton and SeaTac last week. He's also accused of pushing over a 76-year-old man who was waiting in line to buy lotto tickets.
Chronicle
‘Plain Old Elk Massacre’: Wildlife Police Investigating After Five Elk Shot, Left to Rot
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers are investigating an incident after five elk were found shot, killed and left to rot in a forest area south of Cosmopolis. “It’s just a disgraceful act,” said wildlife officer Sgt. Brian Alexander. “A terrible waste and a disgraceful act.”...
KOMO News
Have you seen him? Tacoma police seek 3rd person in armed ATM robberies
TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma Police arrested two people linked to multiple ATM armed robberies and are still looking for a third person. Devon Mathis, 20, and Tofili Malo, 18, were both arrested in Tacoma and charged with multiple counts of Robbery in the first degree. Police are still looking for a third person, Emmanuel “Manny” Marcel Brown, 21. Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Brown’s arrest.
Chronicle
Four Green Hill Students Arrested as JNET Makes Fentanyl Bust Following Overdose
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) has arrested four Green Hill School inmates after busting a fentanyl scheme discovered after the overdose of an inmate last year, according to a news release. A 17-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive at the Chehalis-based juvenile detention center on Nov. 27. The...
KOMO News
Four-vehicle crash in Kent kills 1, sends 2 more to hospital
KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire, the collision occurred on the 1900 block of Central Avenue South. PSF said to "expect this section of road to...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Charged for Allegedly Driving Motorcycle at 100 MPH Past Multiple Patrol Vehicles Near Napavine
A Chehalis man accused of riding a motorcycle at over 100 mph past both a Napavine police officer and a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sept. 26, 2022, had his first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the...
KOMO News
Mother of missing girl Oakley Carlson arrested minutes after prison release
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Jordan Bowers, the mother of missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson, was arrested for identity theft and fraud minutes after being released from prison on Sunday, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office (GHSO). Deputies said Bowers was released from the Washington Corrections Center...
q13fox.com
Police call recent teen violence 'interpersonal conflict,' gang expert says call it what it is
The Spotlight's David Rose sits down with gang specialist and former corrections officer Gabriel Morales, who's worked at the King County Jail for 25 years and as an instructor at the Washington Criminal Justice Training Center for another 20 years. They're talking about "the G-word”—gangs—which Morales says Tacoma Police refuse to talk about when investigating the recent spate of teen violence, instead calling it "interpersonal conflict."
Tractor-trailer crash down embankment cuts power in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Wash. — A semi-tractor-trailer went off the road and rolled over down an embankment near Eatonville Thursday afternoon, cutting power in the area and closing a road. Deputies were called to the 45000 block of Alder Cutoff Road East at 4 p.m. where the tractor-trailer had come to...
Comments / 1