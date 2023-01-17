Read full article on original website
Related
Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video
Dierks Bentley’s 10 studio album is due out next month. Announced last week, Dierks says Gravel And Gold is “the best country music I ever made,” and added that he scrapped two different records while trying to get to this point now where he’s happy with the final product to put an album out to fans. He also revealed that he called in a few favors from his “heroes and friends,” likely for a few collaborations, so needless to say, it […] The post Dierks Bentley Says Goodbye To Iconic Nashville Venue Exit/In With New “Same Ol’ Me” Music Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
George Jones celebration concert in Alabama adds 2 more country legends
Travis Tritt and Wynonna have been added to a star-studded, sold-out concert celebrating one of country music’s biggest legends, “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones.”. Set for April 25 at Huntsville, Ala. arena Von Braun Center, the lineup also boasts previously announced artists Brad...
Watch 11-Year-Old Justin Timberlake Perform Alan Jackson’s “Love’s Got A Hold On You” Back In 1992
To the time machine we go. Way, way back in 1992, Justin Timberlake appeared on Star Search, showing off the twang, dance moves, cowboy hat, and love of country music. Alan Jackson‘s “Love’s Got a Hold on You” from his Don’t Rock the Jukebox album. And damn, you gotta love it.
CMT
Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, And More To Participate In A Benefit Concert Honoring Leslie Jordan
Country music's biggest stars will flock to Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Feb. 19 to honor the late legend, Leslie Jordan. The special evening, "Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, " will include a collection of intimate performances from some of his closest friends and colleagues. The star-studded...
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher ‘Stays out of Her Way’ When She’s Working
In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher revealed he keeps his distance when Underwood works on music.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Maren Morris Seemingly Subtweeted Miranda Lambert for Performing With Jason Aldean
In 2022, Maren Morris seemed to subtweet Miranda Lambert on Twitter after Lambert performed at Jason Aldean's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
Kelly Clarkson Covers The Hell Out Of Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night)”
This might just be Kelly Clarkson’s best Kellyoke segment yet…. She’s known to cover country songs quite often on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and she recently tipped her cap to the great Ronnie Milsap with an incredible cover of his hit “Lost in the Fifties Tonight (In The Still of the Night).”
Stereogum
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
Who Plays Buck Barnes on 'Big Sky'? Rex Linn Is Reba McEntire's Real-Life Partner In Crime
Murder and Montana go hand-in-hand on ABC's hit crime drama Big Sky: Deadly Trails. After a few months of peace and quiet in Helena, a seemingly innocent excursion company sets up shop in town, bringing nothing but chaos with it. Once a backpacker goes missing deep in the Montana wilderness, private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) are back on the case. Only this time, they're up against the dangerously charming owners of Sunny Day Excursion, who definitely have some secrets to hide.
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After Getting Too Drunk and Smashing Out Stage Lights
It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage...
Remember When Trisha Yearwood & LeAnn Rimes Were Nominated For The Same Grammy… For The Same Song?
Not going to lie, I’m a bit to young to remember this happening, but my goodness it’s pretty incredible. Back in 1998, a strange thing happened at the Grammy’s. The two different performances of the same song were nominated for the same award at the same time.
Jaren Johnston on Keith Urban’s Songwriting Advice: “Keep Doing the Weird Stuff”
During his formative years as a songwriter, Jaren Johnston got a valuable piece of advice from Keith Urban. When Johnston first broke into the songwriting community in Nashville, veteran songwriter Frank Rogers (Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley) took him under his wing and showed him the ropes on how to write a country song for radio. This served him well, as Johnston has had cuts by Jake Owen (“American Country Love Song” and “Beachin'”), Tim McGraw (“Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” and “Southern Girl”), and the title track of Steven Tyler’s country album, “We’re All Somebody From Somewhere.”
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Elvis, Hank, & Merle Covers Back In 2018 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hardy Proves Why He’s Both ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW,’ Flies High On Genre-Bending, Innovative New Album
HARDY is in a lane that is all his own. There’s no question about it at this point. His sophomore studio album, the 17-song half rock, half country record called the mockingbird & THE CROW, is out everywhere today, and it’s everything I hoped it would be. Full of great songwriting in both genres, that is both funny and insightful in a lot of ways, he delivers an honest and authentic tracklist of songs that are the personification of who Hardy is […] The post Hardy Proves Why He’s Both ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW,’ Flies High On Genre-Bending, Innovative New Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wide Open Country
Nashville, TN
40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.https://www.wideopencountry.com/
Comments / 0