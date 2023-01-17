ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
State Fair of Texas and a Texas Rodeo Were 1 and 2 in Attendance in the Nation

Going to a fair or a rodeo are time honored traditions in Texas. Texas has one of the most popular fairs every fall in the State Fair of Texas. A couple million people come every year to be greeted by a "Howdy y'all" from Big Tex. A couple million people will attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo every year, too. A new ranking shows that our state fair and huge rodeo were one and two in attendance in the nation for 2022.
Turn Around! Don’t Drive On These Crazy Texas Bridges!

Turn around! These Texas bridges are not happening! The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
The 7 Best Natural Springs in Texas

Texas doesn’t have the hot springs reputation of Arkansas or Colorado, but you don’t have to cross state lines to take a dip. Texas has several of its own spring-fed watering holes, some with hot tub temperatures and others that are temperate year-round, so you can visit the springs this winter or whenever you want to submerge yourself in life-affirming mineral waters. These are seven of the best natural springs in Texas.
Texas’ first Muslim representative in Texas House gets to work

EULESS, Texas — When voters selected their representatives to the Texas House final November, they made historical past by sending just a few “firsts” to the state Legislature. Rep. Salman Bhojani is amongst them. The Democrat from Euless is without doubt one of the first two Muslim...
