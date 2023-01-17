ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Demolition begins on Lane Plating Superfund site

Residents and advocates have raised concerns that the electroplating facility contaminated surrounding land and may pose health risks. The Lane Plating facility operated for more than 90 years before closing in 2015. According to Environmental Protection Agency reports from 2019, the site had been investigated several times over the past 40 years.
DALLAS, TX
Denton's all-way crosswalk project gets underway Monday on the Square

Construction will begin Monday on the ramps and painted lines for diagonal crosswalks at the corner of North Elm and West Oak streets near the Downtown Square, Robin Davis, the construction project manager for the city of Denton, announced at a virtual community meeting Thursday evening. Davis estimated that it...
DENTON, TX
Dallas nightlife takes off with cumbia music

A new wave of cumbia both breaks and pays homage to Latin American traditions that can make anyone move. In 2015, local producer and DJ Erick Jaimez launched Sonidero Saturdays at Deep Ellum’s Café Salsera. It quickly became a hit. Jaimez, who is known in Dallas for his...
DALLAS, TX

