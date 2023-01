Buy Now East Windsor Police investigate a bank robbery at the Webster Bank on North Road Tuesday afternoon. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) File photo

EAST WINDSOR — Police are actively looking for a person they say may have stolen money from a bank this afternoon.

Interim Deputy Chief Matthew Carl said that police responded to an incident at the Webster Bank branch at 2 North Road where a teller received a note from a person demanding money.

Carl said it is unclear if any money was stolen. No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made, he said.