A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
5 Underappreciated Western Slope Towns
When a lot of people think about the Western Slope, most of the time they're thinking of places like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Telluride. If you actually live out here in western Colorado, you know that there is way more on offer than just four towns. Today, we're going...
Is Montrose the Most ‘Dynamic’ Town in Colorado?
I know I say this a lot, but Montrose really is a great place to live. Turns out, I'm not the only one that thinks so. Now, there's a science to back me up, so I feel empowered to shout it from the rooftops as often as I can: Montrose is a great place to live!
The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction
Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ list
Grand Junction is one of The New York Times' picks for best places to visit in 2023.Photo byVisit Grand Junction. (Grand Junction, Colo.) What do London, Istanbul, Madrid and Grand Junction have in common? It turns out that they’re all on The New York Times’ curated “52 Places to Go in 2023” list.
Clifton main line water leak
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado
On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
Ready To Try the Newest Girl Scout Cookie Flavor In Grand Junction?
A brand new flavor has been added to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup. Although the cookie sale doesn't officially start until February, the Girl Scouts website proclaims "Girls are now selling cookies." You can find Girl Scout Cookies near you here. Which Girl Scout Cookie Is Your Favorite?. As a...
New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
Two Western Slope COVID-19 testing sites close with at-home test popularity
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two COVID-19 testing sites closed on the Western Slope this weekend. With at-home testing becoming more common, the need for in person testing sites has declined. The Colorado Mesa University testing site in Grand Junction closed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Additionally, the testing site...
Fatal accident victim identified
The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days
Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
Man faces slew of charges after allegedly opening fire in middle of Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A 29-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly opening fire in the middle of Grand Junction. City police say gunshots broke out Tuesday afternoon near the 12th Street City Market, prompting numerous businesses and part of a hospital to shelter-in-place for what was feared to be an active shooter.
Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, 50 high-speed crashes that ended with the loss of life, were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Four of those crashes were here in Mesa County. Law enforcement across the Grand Valley is creating a task force in the hopes of bringing a stop...
Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
Brian Cohee’s mom takes the stand
Emotions were high in courtroom 11 on Thursday while Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she discovered a human head in her son's closet.
Man dies in accident on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pedestrian died after a fatal accident Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Michael “Mark” James, a 65-year-old, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Seventh St. and Patterson. James passed away shortly after. Grand Junction...
What Montrose Food Item Could You Eat Forever?
When you think of different cities in any state you probably think of food. Food is comfort especially when you are traveling. I've talked about the food from a vacation or getaway probably more than where I traveled. Spending the last five years in Montrose there is a lot of...
