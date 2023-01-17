ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

5 Underappreciated Western Slope Towns

When a lot of people think about the Western Slope, most of the time they're thinking of places like Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Telluride. If you actually live out here in western Colorado, you know that there is way more on offer than just four towns. Today, we're going...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The 10 Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Grand Junction

Have you ever wondered what the most expensive neighborhoods in Grand Junction, Colorado are? Today we're going to take a look at the top 10 most expensive. Our ranked list of neighborhoods comes from the median value of homes, the average rent cost for the market, and other attractions that are a part of each neighborhood. Grand Junction's Independence Ranch has a median listing home price of $1.2M and is one of the area's most expensive.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Clifton main line water leak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
CLIFTON, CO
KREX

New details in Grand Junction shooter arrest

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now is uncovering new details surrounding a dangerous shooting in Grand Junction on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The arrest affidavit for suspect Michael C. Viegas from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) shows GJPD Officer Dressel first radioed in that a bullet ricochet landed directly in front of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ouraynews.com

Fatal accident victim identified

The man who was killed in an accident on U.S. Highway 550 just south of Colona on Wednesday night has been identified as 27-year-old Ivan Alejandro Luera-Gurerro. Luera-Gurerro was pronounced dead at Montrose Regional Health, after being transported there from the scene of the crash, according to Ouray County Coroner Glenn Boyd.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Law enforcement task force created to stop aggressive driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -In 2022, 50 high-speed crashes that ended with the loss of life, were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol. Four of those crashes were here in Mesa County. Law enforcement across the Grand Valley is creating a task force in the hopes of bringing a stop...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Westbound I-70 closed due to multiple vehicle crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A safety closure is in place on Westbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), crews on the scene are currently draining around 7,000 gallons of gasoline from a tanker involved in the crash. The gas is being transferred to another tanker. The crash was […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Brian Cohee’s mom takes the stand

Emotions were high in courtroom 11 on Thursday while Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she discovered a human head in her son's closet.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Man dies in accident on Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pedestrian died after a fatal accident Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Michael “Mark” James, a 65-year-old, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Seventh St. and Patterson. James passed away shortly after. Grand Junction...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kubcgold.com

What Montrose Food Item Could You Eat Forever?

When you think of different cities in any state you probably think of food. Food is comfort especially when you are traveling. I've talked about the food from a vacation or getaway probably more than where I traveled. Spending the last five years in Montrose there is a lot of...
MONTROSE, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

