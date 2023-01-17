Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
Rhode Island girl asks police to test cookie for DNA to prove Santa exists
CUMBERLAND, R.I. — A young girl in Rhode Island has asked police to test a cookie for DNA on her quest to prove that Santa Claus exists. The Cumberland girl reached out to her local police department, providing them with evidence to see if they can track him down through DNA, according to The Associated Press.
ABC6.com
Teenager struck by car in Providence, driver flees the scene
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A teenager was struck by a car while riding his bike and the driver fled the scene in Providence. Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers were flagged down about a hit and run on the corner of Broad and Public Streets. The car, described as...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island young investigator asks police department for DNA analysis on Santa Claus evidence
There is no doubt that this child is well on her way to an investigative career. According to police, earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted a letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer.
Turnto10.com
Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill in Providence
Attorney General Peter Neronha said the company "made Rhode Island a dumping ground for Massachusetts waste.”
Caught: Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery Of Griswold Liquor Store Found
A suspect who allegedly attempted to rob a liquor store in Connecticut with a fake gun has been apprehended by police. The attempted armed robbery happened in New London County on Friday, Dec. 30 around 6:30 p.m. at JC Spirits, located in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, located at 63 Main St.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
Turnto10.com
Witness to shooting testifies in trial of Pawtucket police officer
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Week one in the trial of a suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a speeding teenage driver wrapped up Friday with eyewitness testimony. The prosecution called three people who were inside a car passing by the shooting, moments before it happened. James Linden said...
Dartmouth Mall Murderer to Be Paroled
DARTMOUTH — A man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man by running him over with his own truck at the Dartmouth Mall parking lot in October 1991 is now set to be released. Charles Chase III was convicted by jury of second degree murder and other...
Turnto10.com
Driver charged in crash that injured 6 people faces judge
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Taunton teenager charged in a crash in Warwick that sent six people to the hospital went before a judge on Friday. Eighteen-year-old Jaden Berthole appeared in Kent County District Court bandaged and in handcuffs. Warwick police said he's responsible for a two-car crash on...
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Turnto10.com
Six taken to hospital in Warwick crash, driver arrested
(WJAR) — A driver was arrested and charged in a car crash that injured six people in Warwick. Warwick police said the two-car accident occurred on Sandy Lane Thursday around 3 p.m. and involved a Subaru sedan and a Ford Escape. According to police, six occupants were taken to...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Turnto10.com
Five Warwick restaurants hit in recent string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — An investigation is underway into a recent string of restaurant break-ins in Warwick. Warwick police said they are looking into break-ins at Gel's Kitchen 2, California Taco, Demo's Pizza Factory, PB&J and Sunnyside. Gel's Kitchen 2 was one of the first restaurants to get hit...
Test drive gone wrong led to serious Warwick crash, victim’s brother says
What began as a Facebook Marketplace sale turned tragic Thursday when the potential buyer crashed the seller's car during a test drive.
Turnto10.com
Police to increase security in Kennedy Plaza following stabbing of teen
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police will have a larger presence in Kennedy Plaza after a 16-year-old boy from Mount Pleasant High School was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday. Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Caleb Whalen of Providence, a student at Hope High School. Whalen was arrested and...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man sentenced for raping a minor
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison for raping a minor on multiple occasions. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Samuel Adorno, 29, was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after spending two days in Fall River Superior Court for raping a 13-year-old girl.
GoLocalProv
Former Citizens Bank Employee Admits to Stealing Banking Info of Unsuspecting Individuals for Fraud
A Providence woman who was previously employed by Citizens Bank admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm, and then provided that information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
