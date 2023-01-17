Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Arrest made after man beaten to death in Anderson County
An arrest has been made after a man was found beaten to death in the Upstate, earlier this month. Andrew Helms was found dead from blunt force injuries after deputies responded to a call in the Anderson County town of Starr, in early January.
2nd suspect arrested after deadly shooting just before Christmas
A 2nd suspect has been arrested after an Upstate shooting prior to Christmas that killed two people including an unborn child. As we previously reported, 24 year old Gabriel Dion Goode died at the hospital after a shooting in Greenwood.
Woman arrested after shooting, killing terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital
A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside his Florida hospital room and barricaded herself for hours before being arrested, police said.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Teen traded a puppy for a shotgun, then used it on his little brother
A teen was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged after allegedly killing his 8-year-old brother with a shotgun he traded for a puppy. Eighteen-year-old Devin Wilson was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and weapons counts in the killing of Dylan King on Dec. 30. Wilson...
Searches of North GA properties uncover drugs, guns and more
The search of two properties in North Georgia has resulted in the discovery of drugs, guns and cash. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau Of Investigations conducted a search of a home in Hart County on Tuesday.
Upstate man gets 20 year sentence for crime spree
An Upstate man is set to spend the next two decades behind bars after a 10 month crime spree. The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says 37 year old, Duston Shane Daniel of Gaffney pleaded guilty last week to over 40 charges stemming
Woman with butcher knife arrested at Upstate pharmacy
An Upstate pharmacy was the scene of a disturbing episode, Tuesday night. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:15 to the Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road.
Investigation underway after fatal shooting over the weekend
A forensic autopsy is scheduled today on the victim of a Sunday afternoon shooting in Spartanburg County. The coroner’s office says, 54-year-old Christopher Humphries was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Medical Center about 5:15 PM.
Upstate cold case murder solved over 20 years later
A murder case in the Upstate has now been solved more than 20 years later. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit has now solved its 9th murder case since being formed in 2020.
Investigators release more info on Chesnee murder
Spartanburg County investigators now say the gunshot victim who died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center Sunday night was shot during a home invasion episode.
One dead after Upstate crash Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports one person has died in a single vehicle collision in northern Greenville County. The fatal crash happened on Highway 414 about 6 miles north of Travelers Rest.
One Upstate Sheriff's Office taking measures to combat potential school shootings
It’s an unfortunate reality both nationally and locally that the possibility of school shootings has become so prevalent that it as the top of everyone’s mind.
One person injured after shooting during traffic stop
One person was shot during a traffic stop overnight, but apparently it was from his own weapon. Just after 11:00 PM Tuesday, a Greenville County Deputy made a traffic stop on Wade Hampton Blvd at St. Mark Rd, north of Taylors and requested backup.
