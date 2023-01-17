Read full article on original website
thecharlottepost.com
Three new health clinics cater to Charlotte's seniors
Three new health clinics cater to Charlotte's seniors. CenterWell Senior Primary Care to debut facilities. CenterWell Senior Primary Care opened its first Charlotte location in the University area on Jan. 19. A clinic at Wilkinson Boulevard opens Jan. 26 and another facility at North Wendover Road opens later this year.
WCNC
Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.
country1037fm.com
Well Known North Carolina Bar Expanding In Charlotte And Lake Norman
We are always in search of new hot spots to socialize and grab delicious food and drink. And, a well known North Carolina Bar is expanding locations to Charlotte’s South End and Lake Norman. According to AXIOS, BAR ONE Lounge, currently at Phillips Place in Charlotte, plans even more locations. The Phillips Place location is undergoing renovations right now to add more space, seating, a private dining room, stage and new kitchen. But now, we get the news that BAR ONE plans to open this year in Lake Norman. The location will be a 15,000 square foot, two story space featuring 800° Woodfired Kitchen’s fine dining downstairs. The Lounge will be upstairs. A unique “floating bar” includes a full service bar at water level and has seating for 25.
Big CMS bond, big changes. What’s planned for your school?
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plan unveiled this week would bring changes in facilities, boundaries, magnet programs and/or grade levels to almost half the district’s 180 schools. The changes hinge on a proposal to ask voters to approve almost $2.9 billion in school bonds this November. That’s more than triple the...
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
How Charlotte can salvage its transit sales tax
Charlotte’s transit vision keeps running into a political reality: The state legislature, which controls whether or not the city can put a new, one-penny sales tax on the ballot, has shown about as much interest as a vegan at a Brazilian steakhouse. The disagreement is simple, and fundamental: The...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93 • McDonald’s, 9607 E Independence Blvd. – 96 • Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98 • Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe...
kiss951.com
Popular North Carolina Restaurant Bringing Fresh Seafood To Charlotte Airport
The Waterman the popular seafood restaurant with locations in Southend and Lake Norman will be the latest addition to dining at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. WSOC-TV reports that the restaurant will take over the location previously occupied by Phillips Seafood and is expected to be open by the end of this year or early 2024. The location is at the far end of concourse C, between gates C13 and C15. The Waterman describes itself as a ” neighborhood seafood restaurant and oyster bar.” If there’s one thing I like to do when traveling it’s getting to the airport early, find my gate, and then sit down for a drink and bite to eat. Can’t wait to give this airport location a try!
WBTV
Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
City out $106M after losing, settling 2 lawsuits over Charlotte Water fees
CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte will pay out $106 million after losing and settling two long running lawsuits. The lawsuits, filed by Daedalus, LLC, are over the city charging a system development fee to some customers including developers and builders. The city’s system development fee dates back to...
WBTV
Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation and Atrium Health Cabarrus begin construction on expansion of behavioral health holding unit
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Improvements are on the horizon at Atrium Health Cabarrus that will improve its ability to serve behavioral health patients. According to a news release, the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation and Atrium Health Cabarrus recently hosted a ribbon cutting to recognize and thank Cabarrus County for its support to expand the current behavioral health holding unit at the hospital.
Hendrick Motorsports plans $15M expansion, new jobs in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports is planning a $15 million expansion on its Cabarrus County campus to expand its advanced manufacturing services. The project will preserve 75 existing jobs and create 50 more over the next three years. Cabarrus County and the city of Concord have approved a...
WCNC
It's time to plant & prune roses with these tips from Pike Nursery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It may seem counter-intuitive, but garden experts say winter is the perfect time to prune and plant roses. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined the show with some tips to get started growing your own roses at home.
Charlotte City Council approves massive manufacturing plant despite pushback from neighbors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans for a massive manufacturing facility in west Mecklenburg County have been approved by Charlotte City Council. Residents that live right next to where the plant is going were hoping councilmembers would rally against it, but the developer’s rezoning petition passed 8-3 Tuesday night. “I’m...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Offering Free Laptops
Do you or someone you know need a computer? According to the Charlotte Observer, adults in Mecklenburg County who qualify can get a free laptop from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library on a first-come, first-served basis. As part of its MeckTech program, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
qcnews.com
Home under construction in south Charlotte destroyed in fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A south Charlotte home that was under construction was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the blaze started at a home in the 5900 block of Masters Court near the Carmel Country Club. BE THE FIRST TO...
'Porgy and Bess,' jazz and state pinball championship all ahead in Charlotte this weekend
Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative joins WFAE’s Gwendolyn Glenn on this week’s edition of “Weekend in Entertainment.” Composer and jazz clarinetist Evan Christopher will be performing at the Jazz Room on Friday and Saturday nights, bringing with him his keen mastery of the New Orleans clarinet tradition.
WBTV
Skyhouse Uptown tenant suing property management company over flooding issues, lack of maintenance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A luxurious lagoon. That’s what one tenant at Skyhouse Uptown is calling his apartment after repeated flooding and what he calls slow and unsatisfactory response from the maintenance team. Shermaine Liggions says repeated efforts to find a long term solution to the problem have failed,...
WFAE
