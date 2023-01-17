ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley Fire Department distributes AEDs to local law enforcement

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4tDY_0kHsaKwK00

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will be giving out 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Liberty Lake Police Department.

SVFD says the repurposing of the AEDs will be divided up through a lend-lease program.

The AEDs will be in law enforcement vehicles for quick access to help people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest. SVFD says this will help EMS providers from SVFD to save more lives when officers arrive before EMS providers.

“We know that hands-on CPR as well as early access to an AED (Defibrillation) saves lives,” Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. said. “These AEDs will further increase the chances at a positive outcome.”

Soto Jr. will be joined by Liberty Lake Police Chief Damon Simmons, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels and Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis during the presentation, which will include a demonstration on how to properly use an AED.

RELATED: SVFD receives community award for addressing cardiac arrests

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Air Support Unit helps police catch fleeing suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Air Support Unit 1 helped police track down a suspect who eluded police, and led officers to their precise location. On Thursday, the Air Support Unit was on a regularly scheduled patrol flight when a Spokane Police officer notified them about a driver who was fleeing from a stop near Nevada and Wellesley. While...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Firefighters save northwest Spokane home from garage fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) saved a northwest Spokane home from a garage fire early Saturday morning. According to a release from SFD, crews were dispatched to the home shortly before 5 a.m. Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call to find to find the garage was on fire.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

2 people missing in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
DEER PARK, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs and stolen weapons

POST FALLS, Idaho - Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized meth, fentanyl and stolen firearms from a Spokane man during a traffic stop on Friday. 22-year-old Bryce Alexander Bock was booked into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building, and faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 person found dead in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 1 person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park.  Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene, and have put the fire completely out. The home is heavily damaged. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is...
DEER PARK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man arrested in Post Falls with drugs, including fentanyl, and stolen guns

POST FALLS, Idaho. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man who had drugs and two stolen guns with him during his arrest. KCSO says detectives from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and KCSO Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop around West Seltice Way and North Idahline Road on Friday in Post Falls. KSCO seized...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dumped Bonner Co. dogs show signs of improvement at animal rescue

PONDERAY, Idaho — The Better Together Animal Alliance (BTAA) announced nine dogs taken into its care in recent days were showing signs of improvement. RELATED: Bonner County investigating rash of abandoned dogs The Bonner Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating someone they believe was neglecting and dumping husky mixes in that county, as well as in neighboring counties. Photos of...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail

POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Post Falls women arrested for grand theft of over 40 victims

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sherriff's Office (KCSO) detectives arrested two Post Falls women on counts of Grand Theft and other charges after they were found in a hotel room with numerous business, government and personal checks among other personal documents. Detectives responded to the Red Lion...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy