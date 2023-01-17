Spokane Valley Fire Department distributes AEDs to local law enforcement

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department will be giving out 23 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department, the Spokane Valley Police Department and the Liberty Lake Police Department.

SVFD says the repurposing of the AEDs will be divided up through a lend-lease program.

The AEDs will be in law enforcement vehicles for quick access to help people who suffer a sudden cardiac arrest. SVFD says this will help EMS providers from SVFD to save more lives when officers arrive before EMS providers.

“We know that hands-on CPR as well as early access to an AED (Defibrillation) saves lives,” Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. said. “These AEDs will further increase the chances at a positive outcome.”

Soto Jr. will be joined by Liberty Lake Police Chief Damon Simmons, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels and Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis during the presentation, which will include a demonstration on how to properly use an AED.

