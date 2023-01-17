Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James' son, Bronny, has 3 leading college choices, and — no surprise — all of them are Nike schools
Bronny James, LeBron's oldest son, is closing in on his choice for where to play college basketball, and Duke is not one of them.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Purdue jumps over Kansas for top seed, Alabama No. 2 overall in NCAA Tournament projection
Following Kansas State's overtime win Tuesday over in-state rival Kansas, we have a new overall No. 1 seed. Purdue is now the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament bracket projection. The Boilermakers have seven Quadrant 1 wins, the most of any team. The Jayhawks also have seven Quad 1...
AOL Corp
Why Texas Tech could be challenging basketball matchup for Kansas State Wildcats
Radio: KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City, KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita. The Red Raiders are having a disappointing season. Many expected Texas Tech to be one of the better teams in the Big 12 and compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the team is off to a 10-8 start and still searching for its first conference victory of the season. But those numbers might be a bit deceiving, as Texas Tech played most of those games without starting forward Fardaws Aimaq. The Red Raiders have also only lost one Big 12 game by double digits. Their defense has dropped a bit from recent seasons, but they still rank in the top 50 nationally in terms of efficiency. Kevin Obanor leads the team with 15.1 points per game.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and Antetokounmpo clash in Cleveland-Milwaukee matchup
Milwaukee Bucks (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Cleveland takes on Milwaukee. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.
FOX Sports
Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery
Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
Late 3-pointer helps No. 19 Clemson defeat Virginia Tech
Hunter Tyson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 12 seconds left to give No. 19 Clemson
No. 14 TCU blows out No. 2 Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was...
NC State's Terquavion Smith taken off court on stretcher after hard foul by UNC's Leaky Black
North Carolina State's Terquavion Smith left the court on a stretcher after he was injured on a hard foul by UNC's Leaky Black. Black was ejected.
Alcorn State WBB beat SWAC foe Florida AM
The Lady Braves founded their groove again after dominating against the Rattlers The post Alcorn State WBB beat SWAC foe Florida A&M appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FOX Sports
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
FOX Sports
Mike Brey, winningest men's coach in Notre Dame history, to step down after season
Another one of college basketball’s recognizable faces on the sideline is preparing to say goodbye. Mike Brey, the winningest men's head coach in Notre Dame history, is stepping away from the program at the conclusion of the season, the program announced Thursday. After 23 seasons in South Bend, the...
No. 21 Baylor aims to continue winning streak at Oklahoma
After dropping its first three Big 12 games, Baylor looked like it could be headed toward an extended skid. But
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
FOX Sports
Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
FOX Sports
Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid investigation
Three days after being placed on administrative leave, Michigan announced it has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is at the center of an investigation involving a report of computer access crimes at Schembechler Hall. "After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive...
FOX Sports
Loyola Marymount hosts Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga
Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 157. BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 win against the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at...
Florida Panthers overcome key absences to beat Wild, extend point streak to 5 games
The Florida Panthers began Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild without their top two goaltenders. Before long, their top defenseman was out of the game (and two of their other top defensemen each missed an extended stretch as well). And, for good measure, they played most of the final half of the game without one of their top centers.
FOX Sports
Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz
Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
Comments / 0