Alabama State

AOL Corp

Why Texas Tech could be challenging basketball matchup for Kansas State Wildcats

Radio: KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City, KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita. The Red Raiders are having a disappointing season. Many expected Texas Tech to be one of the better teams in the Big 12 and compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the team is off to a 10-8 start and still searching for its first conference victory of the season. But those numbers might be a bit deceiving, as Texas Tech played most of those games without starting forward Fardaws Aimaq. The Red Raiders have also only lost one Big 12 game by double digits. Their defense has dropped a bit from recent seasons, but they still rank in the top 50 nationally in terms of efficiency. Kevin Obanor leads the team with 15.1 points per game.
MANHATTAN, KS
FOX Sports

Mitchell and Antetokounmpo clash in Cleveland-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Cleveland takes on Milwaukee. Mitchell is ninth in the NBA averaging 28.4 points per game and Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin reportedly faces long recovery

Remarkable as Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been, the Buffalo Bills safety still faces a lengthy rehabilitation some three weeks after going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati, his marketing representative told The Associated Press on Thursday night. "Damar still...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball was injured when teammate P.J. Washington landed on him after jumping to try for a rebound with about nine minutes left in the third quarter. Ball appeared to be in a lot of pain and didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Michigan fires co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss amid investigation

Three days after being placed on administrative leave, Michigan announced it has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who is at the center of an investigation involving a report of computer access crimes at Schembechler Hall. "After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Loyola Marymount hosts Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -15.5; over/under is 157. BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 win against the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 at...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX Sports

Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz

Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
BROOKLYN, NY

