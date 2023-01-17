ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead

One person dies and another is injured during a weekend disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Osage Beach Police Department reports officers were dispatched around 8:30 Friday night to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Dixon man sentenced to probation for burglarizing hometown high school

A Pulaski County man is sentenced for burglarizing the Dixon High School last year. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, pleaded down on Wednesday, January 18 to one count of second-degree burglary. In exchange for his plea, a stealing charge was dropped. Elms was sentenced to five years probation. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he’ll serve five years in prison.
DIXON, MO
kjluradio.com

Second psychiatric evaluation ordered for JC woman accused in toddler's death

A Cole County judge has granted the prosecution’s request to order its own mental evaluation of a Jefferson City woman accused of murdering a four-year-old boy. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the death of Darnell Gray. Givens was Gray’s caretaker when he was reported missing in 2018. His body was found four days later. He’d died of sharp and blunt force trauma.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Suspect on loose following bank robbery on west end of Jefferson City

Jefferson City Police are searching for a suspect after a bank on the west end of town is robbed. The JCPD reports that officers were called to a robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard just before 9:00 this morning. An employee told officers that a man had entered the building, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash

A Columbia woman accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with her car pleads guilty. Stephanie Roberts pleaded down Tuesday, January 17 to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. In exchange for her plea, a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter was dropped. Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Rolla woman found dead in Phelps County

Various law enforcement agencies confirm a missing Rolla woman has been found dead. Jessica Allen, 37, had been missing since Tuesday, January 10. She’d last been seen with a male friend. Her family had reported that when they tried calling Allen, her phone would go directly to voicemail and when they tried calling her friend, he wouldn’t answer his phone.
ROLLA, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash north of Columbia

Two men are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision about nine miles north of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dimetri Mattingly, 25, of Moberly, was driving on Highway 63 Friday night when Brandon Lightfoot, 37, of Fayette, pulled onto 63 into Mattingly’s path. The patrol reports Mattingly’s car struck the back of Lightfoot’s truck, forcing both off the road. Mattingly’s car continued through the median, stopping in the oncoming lanes. That’s where his car was struck by a second vehicle.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri

An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
VANDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Missouri releases first inmate under Amendment 3's expungement provision

Missouri releases its first inmate from prison after the courts expunge his marijuana-related conviction. Adam Mace was freed from the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City on Friday, one day after a Cass County judge agreed he should be released under Amendment 3. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway

A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Florissant man accused of stealing motorcycle for a joy ride near Boonville

A St. Louis-area man is arrested for stealing a motorcycle, then abandoning it at a local truck stop in Cooper County. Joseph Princivalli, 32, of Florissant, was charged today with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
FLORISSANT, MO
kjluradio.com

Former state lawmaker files lawsuit against Columbia School District for not being added to April ballot

Former state lawmaker Chuck Basye officially files a lawsuit for not being allowed to file paperwork to run for the Columbia School District’s Board of Education. The deadline for candidates to file their paperwork was December 27 but the district office was closed for the winter holiday then and school officials say filing had to be done prior to that date by appointment. Basye claims he tried to file his paperwork prior to the deadline but couldn’t get in the building.
COLUMBIA, MO

