The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
kjluradio.com
Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead
One person dies and another is injured during a weekend disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Osage Beach Police Department reports officers were dispatched around 8:30 Friday night to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.
kjluradio.com
Dixon man sentenced to probation for burglarizing hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is sentenced for burglarizing the Dixon High School last year. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, pleaded down on Wednesday, January 18 to one count of second-degree burglary. In exchange for his plea, a stealing charge was dropped. Elms was sentenced to five years probation. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he’ll serve five years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Second psychiatric evaluation ordered for JC woman accused in toddler's death
A Cole County judge has granted the prosecution’s request to order its own mental evaluation of a Jefferson City woman accused of murdering a four-year-old boy. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and other charges, in the death of Darnell Gray. Givens was Gray’s caretaker when he was reported missing in 2018. His body was found four days later. He’d died of sharp and blunt force trauma.
kjluradio.com
$1,000 reward now offered for information about Jefferson City bank robbery
CrimeStoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Jefferson City bank robbery. The reward was offered Friday, one day after the robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard. It was around 9 a.m. Thursday when a man entered the building, displayed a handgun, and...
kjluradio.com
Suspect on loose following bank robbery on west end of Jefferson City
Jefferson City Police are searching for a suspect after a bank on the west end of town is robbed. The JCPD reports that officers were called to a robbery at River Region Credit Union on West Truman Boulevard just before 9:00 this morning. An employee told officers that a man had entered the building, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employees complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
kjluradio.com
Murder trial resumes Friday for Jefferson City man accused of killing LU student
A Jefferson City man’s trial resumes Friday for allegedly murdering a Lincoln University student four years ago. Alfred Chism, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for fatally shooting Charon Session, 23, in 2018. Session was a junior at LU when he was shot. Chism had...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman pleads guilty in fatal pedestrian crash
A Columbia woman accused of fatally striking a pedestrian with her car pleads guilty. Stephanie Roberts pleaded down Tuesday, January 17 to leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. In exchange for her plea, a charge of first-degree involuntary manslaughter was dropped. Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced May 1.
kjluradio.com
Missing Rolla woman found dead in Phelps County
Various law enforcement agencies confirm a missing Rolla woman has been found dead. Jessica Allen, 37, had been missing since Tuesday, January 10. She’d last been seen with a male friend. Her family had reported that when they tried calling Allen, her phone would go directly to voicemail and when they tried calling her friend, he wouldn’t answer his phone.
kjluradio.com
Moberly man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash north of Columbia
Two men are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision about nine miles north of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dimetri Mattingly, 25, of Moberly, was driving on Highway 63 Friday night when Brandon Lightfoot, 37, of Fayette, pulled onto 63 into Mattingly’s path. The patrol reports Mattingly’s car struck the back of Lightfoot’s truck, forcing both off the road. Mattingly’s car continued through the median, stopping in the oncoming lanes. That’s where his car was struck by a second vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Second day of threats to Columbia middle school ends with detained juvenile
A second day of rumors of violence at a Columbia middle school ends with a juvenile being detained. On Wednesday, Columbia Police were alerted of rumors regarding a threat to Gentry Middle School. But an investigation into the claim found no credible threat. Then on Thursday, officers were alerted to...
kjluradio.com
Vandalia man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in NE Missouri
An Audrain County man dies after his UTV collides with a deer in northeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon McCurdy, 26, of Vandalia, was driving a Polaris Ranger in Ralls County, near the town of Perry, on Friday evening when he struck a deer in the road. The impact forced McCurdy’s UTV off the road where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting McCurdy.
kjluradio.com
Missouri releases first inmate under Amendment 3's expungement provision
Missouri releases its first inmate from prison after the courts expunge his marijuana-related conviction. Adam Mace was freed from the Algoa Correctional Facility in Jefferson City on Friday, one day after a Cass County judge agreed he should be released under Amendment 3. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 in November...
kjluradio.com
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
kjluradio.com
Florissant man accused of stealing motorcycle for a joy ride near Boonville
A St. Louis-area man is arrested for stealing a motorcycle, then abandoning it at a local truck stop in Cooper County. Joseph Princivalli, 32, of Florissant, was charged today with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
kjluradio.com
Former state lawmaker files lawsuit against Columbia School District for not being added to April ballot
Former state lawmaker Chuck Basye officially files a lawsuit for not being allowed to file paperwork to run for the Columbia School District’s Board of Education. The deadline for candidates to file their paperwork was December 27 but the district office was closed for the winter holiday then and school officials say filing had to be done prior to that date by appointment. Basye claims he tried to file his paperwork prior to the deadline but couldn’t get in the building.
