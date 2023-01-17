Former state lawmaker Chuck Basye officially files a lawsuit for not being allowed to file paperwork to run for the Columbia School District’s Board of Education. The deadline for candidates to file their paperwork was December 27 but the district office was closed for the winter holiday then and school officials say filing had to be done prior to that date by appointment. Basye claims he tried to file his paperwork prior to the deadline but couldn’t get in the building.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO