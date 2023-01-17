Read full article on original website
Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley
Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six. “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WFMZ-TV Online
Screaming Trees star Van Conner dead at 55
Van Conner has died at the age of 55. The legendary rocker was known as a founding member and bassist of Screaming Trees alongside Mark Lanegan, Gary Lee Conner, Mark Pickerel Barrett Martin and Josh Homme but passed away on Tuesday (17.01.23) following a battle with pneumonia, his brother has announced.
Richard Dreyfuss Quit Acting To ‘Save The Country’ Instead
Actor Richard Dreyfuss is best known for his roles in Jaws and American Graffiti. The actor even earned an Oscar for best actor for his role in The Goodbye Girl. Since then, he has said goodbye to Hollywood for the most part and is now focused on educating others. The...
‘The Deepest Breath’ Review: A Heart-Stopping Plunge Into a Fathomless Obsession
When it comes to entertainment, we’re a suggestible species. Cooking shows make us salivate. Musicals make us hum along. I’ve been known to randomly cheer (and/or cry) when watching an underdog sports story. Be very careful when watching Laura McGann’s Netflix and A24 documentary The Deepest Breath. This chronicle of the precarious, haunting and near-mystical world of freediving will make you want to join the competitors in breath-holding as you follow their journeys to aquatic depths. You’ll want to. You may not be able to resist. But you should probably resist. The freedivers? Well, they should also probably resist, but The...
