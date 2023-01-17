More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.

BRIDGETON, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO