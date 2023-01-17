Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
Man Stabbed, ‘Bleeding heavily,’ in Atlantic City, NJ; 21-year-old Man Arrested
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man in his chest Thursday evening. CHARGES: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, just before 6:00, their officers were called to...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Drugs, Drugs, and More Drugs: Separate Investigations Result in 5 Arrests in Atlantic City, NJ
Detectives with the Atlantic City Police Department continue to do their part to make the World's Play Ground a better place; four people were arrested on Wednesday following separate investigations. In response to continuing complaints from the public and business owners concerning illegal drug deals and quality of life issues,...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Robber caught after hitting same N.J. convenience store twice, cops say
A 30-year-old man who Atlantic City police say robbed the same convenience store at knifepoint twice this month was arrested on Monday, authorities said. A police officer saw Dominique Devonish driving on the 500 block of north Indiana Avenue about 5 p.m. and recognized him from wanted flyers detectives had passed around the neighborhood following the robberies, Atlantic City police said in a statement.
After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia
More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Police Look For Suspects Who Robbed Steakouts Bar in Pittsgrove Twp., NJ
New Jersey State Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a popular sports bar in Pittsgrove Township. State Police say their Bridgeton Station is investigating the break-in and burglary of Steakouts Sports Bar on Harding Highway (Route 40) that happened in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2023.
NBC New York
Good Samaritans Who ‘Found' Alligator in NJ Lot Actually Abandoned Reptile There: SPCA
The owner of a young alligator discovered earlier this week inside a plastic container in an empty New Jersey lot was located and is now facing charges, according to officials, after authorities found out that the "good Samaritans" who called in the discovery were actually behind the reptile's abandonment. Savion...
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Man sought since summer in Atlantic City killing is arrested, officials say
A man being sought for more than four months for his role in a fatal shooting in Atlantic City last summer was found and arrested on Wednesday, officials said. Kenneth Creek, 48, of Atlantic City, had already been indicted on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses prior to his capture, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Police Looking for Mullica Woman for Stealing Truck, Auto Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp for an...
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
Egg Harbor Township Residents Rally To Protect Endangered Barred Owl
There's not much that gets shared to social media these days that restores one's faith in humanity. These days, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are filled with reels showcasing random dances, how to organize yourself or your house, or makeup tutorials. There is the occasional pet video that warms your heart,...
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
fox29.com
Police: Elderly New Jersey woman beaten unconscious by son with a landscaping rock
MARLTON, N.J. - Evesham Township police are investigating the assault of an elderly woman that left her critically injured in Evesham Township. On Monday, officers with the Evesham Police Department say they responded to the first block of Woodlake Drive in Marlton for report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers...
Trenton Man, 29, Found Shot Dead On Apartment Floor: Authorities
A 29-year-old man was found shot dead on the floor of his Trenton apartment on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said. Donnell Williams was found with a gunshot wound on the living room floor of his apartment in the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue shortly after 4:05 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
2 Arrested, $30,000 Worth of Heroin Seized in Lower Twp., NJ, Drug Bust
Two people from Cape May County are facing a list of charges following a drug bust in Lower Township last week. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says on January 12th, his office wrapped up an investigation into the distribution of heroin by 29-year-old Kenneth Lopez-Atiles and 35-year-old Christine Pagan, both of North Cape May.
