NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Atlantic City man arrested in stabbing
An Atlantic City man was arrested in a stabbing Thursday. Police were called to the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue at 5:50 p.m. for the report of a man stabbed, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The 25-year-old city resident had a stab wound to his upper chest and was bleeding...
Pleasantville man pleads guilty to gun possession
A Pleasantville man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun this week. Jonathan Valentine, 19, faces a three-year sentence with one year of parole ineligibility under the plea agreement, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced. He was arrested during a car stop last June, in the area of...
Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of N.J. man arrested in Georgia, investigators say
A man wanted for a deadly Cumberland County shooting had eluded authorities for nearly six months, but he was ultimately arrested Saturday in Georgia, officials said. Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, was taken into custody by multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and the Georgia State Patrol in connection with the 2022 murder of 36-year-old Bridgeton resident Herbert R. Lee Jr., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man Wanted For 2 Armed Robberies Arrested In Atlantic City
A man who allegedly robbed the same convenience store twice in two weeks was arrested by Atlantic City police. The store was robbed at knifepoint by the suspect both times, authorities said. At 5:04 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 16, Atlantic City Police Officer John Bell observed a vehicle driving in...
Fugitive arrested in fatal Atlantic City shooting
An Atlantic City man who has been wanted in a killing last year was arrested Wednesday morning. Kenneth Creek, 48, was charged within days of the Aug. 25 killing of Jordan Eaddy. Eaddy, 31, of Philadelphia, was found fatally shot just after midnight in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue...
Door-To-Door Solicitor Indicted In Ocean County Stabbing Death
JACKSON – A Laurence Harbor resident has been indicted for manslaughter after stabbing a man during a fight that broke out while he was going door-to-door soliciting business, police said. Michael Tsamas, 33, was indicted on the charges of Aggravated Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose,...
7 Arrested in Atlantic City Drug Crackdown
A joint police task force doing surveillance in two areas of Atlantic City known for drug sales arrested seven people on Wednesday. Atlantic City Police say the multi-agency operation found drugs, cash, and a gun during the drug sweep. In a Facebook post, Atlantic City Police said they made the...
fox29.com
US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Atlantic City man admits to 2021 shooting that wounded man
An Atlantic City man faces six years in prison in a 2021 shooting that wounded a man. Leslie Washington, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault in the Aug. 6, 2021, incident. He admitted to firing a single shot through the door of the victim’s home, striking the 48-year-old man...
Man Busted With 4 Pounds Marijuana Advertised Sales On Atlantic City Street: Police
A Brooklyn man was arrested with nearly four pounds of marijuana in his car, authorities said.At 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Herbert Nelson, 37, was found selling from his personal vehicle on a city street, they said.Officer John Bell was patrolling the area of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hal…
Driver indicted in crash that killed 34-year-old crossing N.J. street
A grand jury has indicted a Cumberland County motorist on charges he left the scene of a fatal collision with a pedestrian and was unlicensed at the time of the crash. Steven Clark, 66, was allegedly at the wheel of a minivan traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17 when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street.
Fugitive wanted in NJ deli fraud scheme arrested in Thailand
A fugitive on the run since September is now under arrest on federal charges that center around a South Jersey deli.
Arrest made in killing of teen who attended birthday party in Camden
Police in Camden County have arrested a juvenile in connection with the murder of a teen who attended a birthday party last month.
14-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Another 14-Year-Old's Shooting
CAMDEN, NJ – A 14-year-old Camden boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old from Lindenwold who was attending a birthday party on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Dai'meon Allen of Lindenwold was killed. The Camden County Prosecutor Office did not disclose the name of the Camden juvenile who was charged. Police were notified of a 911 call at 9:32 p.m. on that Saturday night saying that gunshots were fired. Allen was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m., according to the prosecutor's office. Anyone with information may contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler (856) 930-5355 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
2,650 Bags Heroin Seized, Pair Arrested In Cape May County
A pair of North Cape May residents have been charged with multiple drug-dealing violations, authorities said. Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, 29, and Christine Pagan, 35, of the 3000 Block of Bayshore Road in the North Cape May section of Lower Township were arrested for the distribution of heroin, according to the Cape May County prosecutor.
Philadelphia police release video of 3 suspects wanted for killing gas station worker
Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and killed a 66-year-old employee.
phillyvoice.com
Levittown man allegedly paid off $120,000 gambling debt by stealing from his employer, prosecutors say
A former supervisor at Radwell International allegedly stole more than $866,000 in specialized goods made by the South Jersey manufacturing firm and sold them independently, Burlington County prosecutors said. Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, Bucks County, allegedly used the money to pay off more than $120,000 in gambling debt and...
Child Finds Purse, Gives It To Toms River Police
TOMS RIVER – You’ve probably seen it in a dozen TV shows: a kid finds a wallet or a purse and debates what to do with it. They know they can use the money to buy something they really want, but that little voice inside them says to do the right thing.
