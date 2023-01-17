CAMDEN, NJ – A 14-year-old Camden boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 14-year-old from Lindenwold who was attending a birthday party on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue. Dai'meon Allen of Lindenwold was killed. The Camden County Prosecutor Office did not disclose the name of the Camden juvenile who was charged. Police were notified of a 911 call at 9:32 p.m. on that Saturday night saying that gunshots were fired. Allen was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m., according to the prosecutor's office. Anyone with information may contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler (856) 930-5355 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

LINDENWOLD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO