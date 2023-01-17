Read full article on original website
Spotsylvania Sheriff warning residents after skimming device found on gas station card reader
According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.
Police: Man breaks in with hammer, robs from Takoma Park food truck at knifepoint
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck and robbed a worker at knifepoint Friday afternoon, Takoma Park police said. The robbery occurred at the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 2:40 p.m. The man forced his way into the Pupusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck through the service window with a hammer, authorities said.
fredericksburg.today
Serial shoplifter arrested in Stafford
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office captured a serial shoplifter after a brief pursuit in Stafford Market Place Thursday night. Deputies were searching for the “smooth” criminal after a series of skin care product thefts from a local department store last month. On December 28th First Sergeant D.F....
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center
UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
Rockville house fire causes road closures
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A house fire that broke out Friday night in Rockville, Maryland caused roads to close. Police claim the roadways are shut down at Fletcher and Broadwood at Baltimore Road. Anyone traveling in the area was asked to seek an alternate route due to a heavy firefighter...
Rideshare driver's car stolen at gunpoint in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man driving for a rideshare company was carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the Navy Yard area of Southeast D.C. DC police said a group of men approached the driver while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 1300 block of 4th Street SE around 3:17 a.m.
Rockville man dead, another man hurt after head-on collision in Urbana
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man who was passing traffic across a double yellow line died after his car hit another car head-on, hurting the other driver. Troopers were at Fingerbroad Road (MD Route 80), east of Park Mills Road in Urbana around 10:50 p.m. Friday after they […]
Fairfax City Police looking for shoplifting suspects
The City of Fairfax Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating two shoplifting suspects who they say stole over $1,000 worth of items from a hardware store.
Deadly collision in Prince George's County under investigation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Thursday evening near a Shell gas station in Forestville, Maryland. Around 5 p.m., officers responded to Forestville Road and Stewart Road in Forestville, Maryland for a crash involving three...
'Reprehensible' | Police investigating 3 racist incidents in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating three racist incidents in Loudoun County. Two incidents were reported on Thursday and another was reported on Friday. In western Loudoun County, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received several reports of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways...
Unconscious person rescued from burning apartment in Manassas, flown to hospital
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters rescued someone from an apartment after a fire started in the apartment’s kitchen Wednesday night. When crews from Manassas Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the building in the 8500 block of Jayhawk Terrace where the apartment was around 9:25 p.m. They began evacuating the building. The information […]
Two teenagers injured in Woodbridge shooting
Two Prince William County teenagers, including a 17-year-old juvenile, were injured in a shooting in Woodbridge on Wednesday night.
pagevalleynews.com
End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North
On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
Police recover body believed to be missing Woodbridge man; 2 suspects arrested
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested in the case of the Woodbridge man who has been missing since December, and investigators believe they've recovered the man's body, the Prince William County Police Department said Thursday night. Jose Abelino Guerrero, 20, was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022....
Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening. The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said responding officers found a man who was not conscious nor breathing and had been...
Inside Nova
Robber steals laundry detergent at gunpoint from Manassas grocery store
Police are investigating a Friday afternoon armed robbery of laundry detergent from the Giant on Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Police say the suspect displayed a firearm while stealing the detergent, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Expect police presence in the area as the investigation...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
fox5dc.com
Alexandria woman arrested for stealing car with 6-year-old girl inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The woman police believe stole a car with a six-year-old girl inside has been arrested. Fairfax County police announced Thursday that 40-year-old Tanisha Hall is now in custody. The search for Hall lasted nearly four days and ended with officers using the victim's phone to track the vehicle to the 80 block of South Bragg Street in Alexandria.
