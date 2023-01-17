ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

A bright light gunned down: Syracuse 11-year-old’s family grieves the girl who always wanted to help

Syracuse, N.Y. — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was always helping – in school, around the house. She was the kind of kid who begged to run errands. That’s what she was doing Monday night. Brexi’s grandmother, Brenda Cepeda, had been teaching her to cook. Monday, they were making the 11-year-old’s favorite: homemade macaroni and cheese. But there wasn’t enough milk, so Brexi went to the Food Mart on the corner. It was around 7:30.
How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923

A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
Watch: All-CNY runner shatters 15-year Section III record; Another breaks her own school record (video)

Westhill’s Ashley Bolesh and East Syracuse Minoa’s Evanni McDuffie etched their names in the track and field record books with their performances on Saturday. Bolesh shattered a Section III record in the 500-meter run that had stood for the last 15 years. Her time of 1:15.91 beat a record set in 2008 by former Fayetteville-Manlius runner Molly Malone who finished in 1:17.01.
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
