Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek AssistanceJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
OCC Fire Protection Degree Program Earns International AccreditationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
Middle school welcomes community to gather at church to remember 11-year-old girl
Syracuse, N.Y. – A service will be held Sunday morning in honor of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old girl gunned down near her home after buying milk for her grandma. Syracuse STEM at Blodgett Middle School will honor Brexialee in a church service, district spokesman Michael Henesey said. Brexialee was...
Syracuse school coping with student’s killing looked to do more for family. Teachers started fundraiser
Syracuse, N.Y. — Teachers and classmates reeling from the killing of Blodgett Middle schooler Brexialee Torres-Ortiz on a Syracuse street did what they could this week to cope. They made collages and wrote letters to decorate her locker. They delivered balloons and stuffed animals to a vigil outside her...
Ava Wood ran fast, shared her gummies, and made friends laugh: ‘Trying hard was her thing’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Last spring, Ava Wood’s track coach realized she wasn’t signed up to run track. She was puzzled. Ava was the fastest girl on the team, and she loved to run. Then her mom called to explain she had simply forgotten the deadline. “I was...
A bright light gunned down: Syracuse 11-year-old’s family grieves the girl who always wanted to help
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was always helping – in school, around the house. She was the kind of kid who begged to run errands. That’s what she was doing Monday night. Brexi’s grandmother, Brenda Cepeda, had been teaching her to cook. Monday, they were making the 11-year-old’s favorite: homemade macaroni and cheese. But there wasn’t enough milk, so Brexi went to the Food Mart on the corner. It was around 7:30.
Church to hold special service, collection for family of 11-year-old gunned down in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The family church of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old gunned down on a Syracuse street after buying milk for her grandma, will host a special service this weekend honoring her and supporting her family. Brexialee used to sing at the church holding the service, Ministerio Unidos Marcando...
Candlelight vigil, prayer service planned after apparent murder-suicide in Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Baldwinsville is holding a candlelight vigil and prayer service Sunday after an apparent murder-suicide left a 14-year-old girl and her father dead. The church at 47 Syracuse St. is hosting the vigil/prayer service at 7 p.m., according to a...
How a drunken brawl during Prohibition led to one of Syracuse’s earliest police murders in 1923
A drunken brawl with a pair of brothers in 1923 led to one of the earliest and most senseless killings of a Syracuse police officer in city history. Patrolman Pierson C. Near was just the third officer to be slain in the line of duty – the killing a result of a night of too much booze in Prohibition-era Syracuse. The officer was goaded into a reckless scuffle and gunned down in a diner in a moment of fatal confusion.
Man shot in the leg outside Syracuse convenience store, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the leg outside a convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side Friday night, police said. Around 10:12 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting outside a convenience store at 303 South Ave., according to a news release from Syracuse police.
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
Man who tried to rape SU student in cemetery sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse man who tried to rape an SU student while she was on a run through Oakwood Cemetery has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. Kenneth Kaufman, 37, was hiding in a bush while completely naked in the cemetery around 7:45 a.m, police have said. When a student on a morning run passed Kaufman, he jumped out and tried to rape her, police said.
Watch: All-CNY runner shatters 15-year Section III record; Another breaks her own school record (video)
Westhill’s Ashley Bolesh and East Syracuse Minoa’s Evanni McDuffie etched their names in the track and field record books with their performances on Saturday. Bolesh shattered a Section III record in the 500-meter run that had stood for the last 15 years. Her time of 1:15.91 beat a record set in 2008 by former Fayetteville-Manlius runner Molly Malone who finished in 1:17.01.
14-year-old girl fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide by dad in Baldwinsville home
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 14-year-old girl was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Baldwinsville home Friday morning, law enforcement officials said. It appears the girl’s father killed her and then killed himself. They were found dead in two separate bedrooms, with Ava found in a bed, police said.
Person reported shot outside convenience store on Syracuse’s Southwest Side, 911 callers say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was reported shot Friday night outside a Southwest Side convenience store, 911 callers said. Two callers reported seeing a person wounded around 10:12 p.m. near a convenience store on the corner of Tallman Street and South Avenue, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Brexialee’s senseless death calls us to speak out, rise up, push back (Guest Opinion by H. Bernard Alex)
Bishop H. Bernard Alex is pastor of Victory Temple Fellowship Church, a Missionary Baptist Church, 817 E. Willow St., Syracuse. He also is president of the Syracuse chapter of the National Action Network. Here we are AGAIN! I just don’t understand! I am not here to discuss who is to...
Missing baby abandoned at Salt City Market in Syracuse; warrant issued for father’s arrest
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 5-month-old girl was abandoned on a seat at Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse Wednesday after the baby was reported missing, according to Syracuse police. An arrest warrant has been issued for the baby’s father, police said. Alice Fenton, 21, and her five-month-old baby...
Police called on Baldwinsville dad involved in apparent murder-suicide twice before: Why no arrests?
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A father who appears to have killed his 14-year-old daughter and then himself had two previous run-ins with the law but was not arrested either time. Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead Friday morning in a bedroom of his home at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said at a news conference.
Baldwinsville school district cancels all after school activities after student’s death
Baldwinsville, N.Y. -- The Baldwinsville school district has canceled all after-school, evening, athletic and performing arts practices and events for Friday hours after police announced the death of a student. Ava Wood, 14, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside her home at 6 Triangle Place after her mother...
Build new, safe housing for Syracuse’s inner-city children (Your Letters)
“Enough is enough” are the words of Tyrone Mulligan to address the murder of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, who lived in the Central Village housing complex. Brexialee was a model student and leader at Blodgett Middle School. Mulligan is a member of the OGs Against Violence. In 2015, Cliff Ryan...
Baldwinsville is on the cusp of paying two school superintendents, but only one will be working
Baldwinsville, N,Y. – Taxpayers in the Baldwinsville school district have paid Jason D. Thomson tens of thousands of dollars since he was placed on leave in October following a drunken driving charge. Thomson is still on the payroll as the district’s school board has begun to take action to...
Man arrested for firing ghost gun at another man in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Syracuse police say he fired a ghost gun at another man and ran from police this weekend. Jason Lloyd, 26, opened fire at 12:44 p.m. Saturday while at 110 Hovey St., police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0