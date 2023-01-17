Wisconsin Democrats are calling for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state's bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate signed onto a statement Wednesday asking Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to rescind his appointment of Commissioner Robert Spindell, who publicly applauded GOP tactics in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterm that he credited with depressing turnout from Black and Hispanic voters. LeMahieu has declined to comment on the situation on several occasions in the week since Spindell's comments became public.

