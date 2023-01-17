Read full article on original website
Homer
4d ago
It needs to be a lot larger!!! MKE has +1000 troubled young male teens, just on the north side. Why squander the opportunity to get this project right?
2
wpr.org
New Milwaukee youth prison approved by city will replace troubled Lincoln Hills facility
The Milwaukee site for a new youth prison — which is slated to replace the long-troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Irma — was approved by city officials Tuesday. But even with that approval, the new facility likely won't be operational until early 2026 — more than five years after the deadline state lawmakers set for closing the Irma detention centers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee library budget cuts; director seeks feedback
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Library Director Joan Johnson is visiting all 13 library branches to get people's feedback on what to keep or enhance with budget challenges ahead this year. "We really want to know how they are using their libraries now and how they want to be able to use...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Magazine report calls hospital's safety into question
MILWAUKEE — A new report from Milwaukee Magazine detailed how staffing issues are impacting Columbia St. Mary's on Milwaukee's East Side, citing both medical staff and patients who claimed those issues potentially put patient safety at risk. Elly Fishman, who wrote the Milwaukee Magazine piece, "How Staff Shortages Are...
radiomilwaukee.org
Inside 'The Giannis Building' at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Every week on Urban Spelunking, Radio Milwaukee’s Nate Imig and OnMilwaukee’s Bobby Tanzilo dig into the buildings and architectural features that help retain the city’s sense of history while it builds for the future. Inside, it's a vibrant coworking space and cafe, with a prominent brand agency...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
Wisconsin Democrats are calling for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state's bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate signed onto a statement Wednesday asking Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to rescind his appointment of Commissioner Robert Spindell, who publicly applauded GOP tactics in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterm that he credited with depressing turnout from Black and Hispanic voters. LeMahieu has declined to comment on the situation on several occasions in the week since Spindell's comments became public.
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
wuwm.com
Rent control may help ease the financial strain on rent burdened residents in Milwaukee
Housing rates are expensive and continue to increase across the country. More and more American renters are seeing their monthly rent increasing, and are now becoming rent-burdened. This means that many tenants are spending 30% or more of their overall income on rent alone. In Milwaukee County, about half of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides. Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet...
wuwm.com
Democrats question Republicans interest in Milwaukee votes, amid controversy over official's remarks
A Democratic Party motion to have Milwaukee business executive Bob Spindell removed from the Wisconsin Election Commission has widened. Democrats are also questioning the commitment of the Republican Party to win more votes in the state's largest city. Spindell is a Republican appointee to the six-member panel that oversees state...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Man Indicted for Forced Labor
WASHINGTON- (OFFICE OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE PRESS RELEASE) - An indictment was unsealed today in the Western District of Wisconsin charging a Wisconsin man with one count of labor trafficking. According to the indictment, between August 2020 and Aug. 5, 2022, Austin Koeckeritz, 29, used force,...
WISN
Winning Badger 5 ticket to expire Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — Somebody's holding a winning Badger 5 ticket worth $125,000, and it's about to expire. The ticket was bought at Olsen's Piggly Wiggly in Mequon and was drawn on July 23, 2022. It will expire Thursday. The winning numbers were 2-11-15-16-26. His jackpot-winning ticket can be claimed...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and National shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 33-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 34th and National on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
WISN
The Spice House in downtown Milwaukee to close in March
MILWAUKEE — After more than 30 years, The Spice House at 1031 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in downtown Milwaukee will permanently close its doors. An employee told 12 News "The store is closing after traffic has slowed down and it is no longer sustainable to keep the location open," said Sienna Hill.
radiomilwaukee.org
Friday News Drop: Closings, MPS’ future and warm feelings
Milwaukee’s a big city with a lot going on. Catch up before spending your weekend either purposely or accidentally ignoring the news. The end of the week brought us this study in closing contrasts: a staple of Milwaukee nightlife owned, managed and staffed by people who had been there for most of its existence; and a burger restaurant started by a celebrity family and owned by a grocery chain.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defendant's computer use probed
KENOSHA, Wis. - Mark Jensen says he is innocent and that his wife killed herself more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Jensen killed her – poisoning her with antifreeze, drugging her, and smothering her. On Thursday, Jan. 19, prosecutors turned back the clock for the jury. The internet...
