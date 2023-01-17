ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday

While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust

The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as sweeping staff changes are expected, per report

In the wake of a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to make sweeping changes to their coaching staff. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, those changes will begin with the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and could include as many as five offensive assistants and two defensive assistants.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches

Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
NBC Sports

Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all

Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy

The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears request interview with former player and Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris

The Chicago Bears have a history of bringing back Chris Harris as a player and now they’re interested in doing it again, only this time as a coach. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears have requested to interview Harris, who is the defensive backs coach for the Washington Commanders. It’s their second interview request for a defensive coach following their reported interest in Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray.
CHICAGO, IL

