Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday
While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
Report: Bucs Could Target Noteworthy College Coach To Replace Byron Leftwich
Following a one-and-done playoff torching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and four other offensive assistants on Thursday. Head coach Todd Bowles inherited his entire staff from former coach Bruce Arians in March of 2022. Now, Bowles will contrive his own ...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich as sweeping staff changes are expected, per report
In the wake of a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to make sweeping changes to their coaching staff. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, those changes will begin with the firing of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, and could include as many as five offensive assistants and two defensive assistants.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple Coaches
Late in the 2022 offseason, quarterback Tom Brady announced his return for his 23rd season in the National Football League. Following the return of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then-Head Coach Bruce Arians announced he was stepping aside from coaching.
Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday
The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets requested interview with Bill Callahan, but he signed an extension with Browns
Bill Callahan is staying with the Browns. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Jets recently requested permission to speak with Callahan about their offensive coordinator vacancy, but that Callahan will be remaining in Cleveland after signing an extension with the team. Callahan has been the offensive line coach...
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams fire 5 assistant coaches
Sean McVay’s decision to return for a seventh season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach was somewhat surprising. Not
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
Breaking: Baltimore Ravens Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman
For the second time on Thursday, an NFL team that reached the postseason has announced that it will search for a new offensive coordinator. The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with Greg Roman, according to a release from the team. Roman has spent six seasons on head coach John Harbaugh's staff, ...
NBC Sports
Ed Reed will not coach Bethune-Cookman after all
Less than a month after Bethune-Cookman announced that Ed Reed would be its next head coach, Reed himself announced that he won’t. “Bethune Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said in a statement. “It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being. However, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes. I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”
Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy
The New York Jets may look to a big name to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to a report. The Jets have lined up a list of initial interviews to replace Mike LaFleur, but are looking at more. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the organization could speak with former Colts coach Frank... The post Report: Jets could target big name for OC vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants. He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough. Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor...
Bears request interview with former player and Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris
The Chicago Bears have a history of bringing back Chris Harris as a player and now they’re interested in doing it again, only this time as a coach. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears have requested to interview Harris, who is the defensive backs coach for the Washington Commanders. It’s their second interview request for a defensive coach following their reported interest in Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray.
Report: Big Name Mentioned For Dolphins Defensive Coordinator
Defense was the Miami Dolphins' Achilles heel in 2022 and after the team gave up 34 points in their first playoff game in five years, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer paid for it with his job. Miami fired Boyer after three years from the team and will give head coach Mike McDaniel the chance to ...
