Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa‘s actions on and off the field last weekend have resulted in fines from the NFL. Bosa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct twice during last Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. The first flag came after he said something to an official and the second came when he threw his helmet to the ground because he felt officials missed penalties by Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor on a Christian Kirk touchdown. The Jaguars went for two after the penalty and got it, which helped set the stage for their game-winning field goal.

3 HOURS AGO