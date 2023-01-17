Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable for Saturday
While Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a toe injury for weeks, he has not missed any playing time because of it. Nevertheless, Lawrence is once again listed as questionable on Jacksonville’s final injury report heading into its divisional-round matchup with Kansas City. Lawrence was limited in...
NBC Sports
Bucs fire assistant DL coach Lori Locust
The coaching staff changes in Tampa are not limited to the offensive side of the ball. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bucs have fired assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. The word comes after the team dispatched offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, wide receivers coach Kevin Garver, and running backs coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen is retiring in another change to the staff.
NBC Sports
Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to Roger Goodell to rescind fake injury fine
The entire Saints organization was unified in insisting that they had been wrongly disciplined for a fake injury, and Saints owner Gayle Benson went directly to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter. Benson got personally involved and sent a strongly worded letter to Goodell denying any wrongdoing by the...
NBC Sports
Teammates say Tom Brady indicated after Monday’s game that he won’t return to Tampa Bay
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions...
Ravens announce major change to coaching staff
The Baltimore Ravens struggled to move the ball and score points this season, and they are hoping a new offensive coordinator will be able to help them remedy those issues. The Ravens on Thursday announced in a press release that they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The 50-year-old said in a statement... The post Ravens announce major change to coaching staff appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Former Giants GM Dave Gettleman Suddenly Looks Like a Genius Thanks to Brian Daboll
It's time for former New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman to be let off the hook. The post Former Giants GM Dave Gettleman Suddenly Looks Like a Genius Thanks to Brian Daboll appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady fined $16,444 for attempted trip of Malik Hooker
A dismal final game of the season for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wound up costing him some money. Brady has been fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness for a sliding attempt to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during last Monday’s 31-14 Cowboys win. Hooker was returning a fumble by Bucs...
atozsports.com
The perfect candidate for the Titans’ OC job just became available
While the Tennessee Titans are searching for its next offensive coordinator, there is reason to believe the perfect candidate just became available. On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that the team and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Prior to serving as offensive coordinator, Roman was an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Ravens dating back to the 2017 season.
NBC Sports
Bengals promote Isaiah Prince, Nick Bowers for Sunday
The Bengals announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game in Buffalo. They have elevated tight end Nick Bowers and offensive lineman Isaiah Prince from the practice squad. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game is over. Prince played in 15 games...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes questionable with ankle injury, Chad Henne leads TD drive
The NFL’s most valuable player is currently standing on the sideline. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter today against the Jaguars. He managed to stay in the game for a few plays before exiting and being replaced by Chad Henne. The Chiefs...
NBC Sports
Report: Titans plan to hire Chris Harris as defensive pass game coordinator
The Titans are bringing in a new defensive assistant coach. Tennessee plans to hire Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. But Pelissero adds that Harris could be an option to fill a defensive coordinator vacancy elsewhere. Harris, who...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes injured but stays in game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a lower leg injury late in the first quarter today against the Jaguars. Mahomes got his leg rolled up by Jaguars linebacker Arden Key and got up in a lot of pain. He hobbled around for a minute and the Chiefs called timeout to give him some time.
NBC Sports
Shanahan jokes his feedback in 49ers' film room causes 'crickets'
Kyle Shanahan's coaching style occasionally leaves his players speechless. The 49ers coach explained to reporters Wednesday his strategy of deciding to call out a specific player or not during film sessions. "I think most of it just happens," Shanahan said. "I think maybe how you do it can sometimes be...
NBC Sports
Curran: Pats OC search shows Belichick's comfort trumps all
Everything is on hold as we wait for white smoke to rise over One Patriot Place signaling an actual, real-life homosapien has been selected to run the Patriots offense with a title and everything just like you’ve seen on TV. When that news drops, we’ll deep dive into either:...
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta to meet with reporters on Thursday
At a time when many questions linger regarding the relationship between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, some answers may emerge on Thursday. This afternoon, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta will meet with reporters for their usual end-of-season press conference. There won’t be anything usual about it, not with reporters poised to ask question after question about Lamar Jackson.
Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation
Michigan and the NCAA have been negotiating a potential resolution after the Wolverines were allegedly found to have committed several violations, but Jim Harbaugh is taking a hard stand with one particular issue. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported early Thursday morning that talks between Michigan and the NCAA broke down this week over Harbaugh’s... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh refusing to admit to 1 NCAA violation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Bills call up Eli Ankou, Kingsley Jonathan
The Bills listed a pair of defensive linemen as questionable on their final injury report of the week and they added some depth to the spot with their practice squad elevations on Saturday. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan have been summoned to the active roster for...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa fined for unsportsmanlike conduct, critcism of officials
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa‘s actions on and off the field last weekend have resulted in fines from the NFL. Bosa was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct twice during last Saturday’s loss to the Jaguars. The first flag came after he said something to an official and the second came when he threw his helmet to the ground because he felt officials missed penalties by Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor on a Christian Kirk touchdown. The Jaguars went for two after the penalty and got it, which helped set the stage for their game-winning field goal.
