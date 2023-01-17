Read full article on original website
Marion County Sheriff’s Department handles two crashes
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.
1 dead after shooting in Carbondale
According to the Graves County Sheriff's office, 39 year old Toni Chambers of Mayfield admitted to possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. The nationwide manhunt for the five escaped inmates from St. Francois is over. Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County. Updated: 14 hours ago.
Police Beat for Sunday, January 22nd, 2023
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police.
Police identify Carbondale shooting victim; ISP to investigate
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. Police said they found a man...
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
Man found dead from a gunshot wound in a Carbondale apartment
CARBONDALE, IL- Carbondale Police are investigating the death of a male found in his apartment with a gunshot wound. According to a release from the city, officers went out on a call to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue to investigate a death. Once they arrived, they discovered a...
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
Police Beat for Saturday, January 21st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 44-year-old Centralia woman for aggravated battery. Angela Moats of South Cherry is accused of striking another female when they were playing slots at Biggies General Store in March of last year. 57-year-old Tina Williams of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested by...
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
State Police investigate inmate death at Jefferson County Jail
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WJPF) – The death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail is under investigation. Illinois State Police say early Sunday morning, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her cell. CPR was performed, but Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital....
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges
BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
Centralia Man Pleads Guilty on Felony Charges in Multiple Cases
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A 34-year-old Centralia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to multiple felony charges in multiple cases. Eric Rakers was arrested in October 2022 in a joint operation between the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested...
One injured in room fire at Super Eight in Salem
One person received apparent minor injuries in a fire at the Super Eight Motel in Salem early Friday morning. Salem Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says fire was in a first-floor room and started on the desk. The occupant of the room was able to get out on his own but sustained minor injuries and was taken to Salem Township Hospital. The name of the person injured is not being released at this time.
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
Williamson County Sheriff Diederich reacts to Protect Illinois Communities Act
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – In the days since the Protect Illinois Communities Act took effect, it has seen its fair share of opposition, not the least of which has come from Williamson County. Sheriff Jeff Diederich said House Bill 5471, which effectively bans assault weapons in the state, is...
Salem Police investigating armed robbery at Spirit Shoppe
Salem Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery at the Spirit Shoppe package liquor store at 1242 South Broadway in Salem. Police report the suspect entered the store, presented a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The employee was not harmed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.
The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
