The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO