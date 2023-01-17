Read full article on original website
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Williamson County breaks ground on CR 245 expansion
Williamson County officials broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20, starting dirt work on the nearly $7 million construction project to turn the existing two-lane road into an interim three-lane roadway.
How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward
Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
Work on tallest Texas skyscraper to close part of Red River Street
The Austin Transportation Department says a portion of Red River Street will temporarily close for construction work on what will be the tallest skyscraper in Texas.
Business begins for Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance
The Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance holds its first-ever regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. It will focus on organizing new members, addressing goals, and delving into Lower Colorado River Authority issues. The LBCA formed in September 2022...
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants
Residents encouraged to test water wells for contaminants Subhead Private water well screening, Feb. 9, results on Feb.10 Special To The Highlander Fri, 01/20/2023 - 02:35 Image Water samples will be screened for contaminants, including total coliform bacteria, E....
I-35, Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown to be temporarily closed
The diverging diamond intersection at I-35 and Williams Drive will be similar to the one at Parmer Lane. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-35 at Williams Drive on the last two Friday and Saturday nights of January as crews demolish and remove a portion of the Williams Drive bridge.
Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas
Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
12 Best Steakhouses in Austin, TX (2023 Updated)
If you’re looking for a juicy and tender steak cooked to perfection, there is perhaps no better place to find one than in the great state of Texas. It’s no wonder that its state capital, Austin, hosts so many top-rated steakhouses. We’ve gathered the top twelve best steak...
Leander City Council grants the removal of four heritage trees at future substation site
Located east of the intersection of Hero Way West and Lakeline Boulevard, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc. substation will be on roughly 4.93 acres. (Courtesy City of Leander) Four heritage trees were approved for removal at the future Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Inc. substation site east of the intersection of Hero...
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
Killeen residents now in emergency shelter after wall collapses at apartment building
KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were placed in an emergency shelter after a wall of a Killeen apartment building collapsed on Thursday, according to officials. During evening hours, the Killeen Fire Department was called to 512 W. Green Ave., which is a blue, two-story apartment building built in 1977, according to online listings.
Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
Major price hike could be on the way for Americans who use gas to heat homes
AUSTIN, Texas — A new federal report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows a pretty steep increase in your gas bill could be on the way this winter. More than third of Texan households and around half of all American households use natural gas to heat their homes.
Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
February outlook released: Here’s how our ‘snowiest’ month looks
Meteorological winter started warmer and drier than normal in December and that trend has continued into January, as is typical with a La Nina winter in Texas.
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said. Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman. The name of the man was...
