Burnet County, TX

dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

How Austin aims to bridge the I-35 gap as state highway expansion rolls forward

Austin leaders are considering how to better link East and Central Austin amid the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 expansion. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) As the Texas Department of Transportation forges ahead on its $4.5 billion expansion of I-35 in Austin, city leaders and transportation planners are focused on ensuring the project also provides new connections across the historic divide through the city center.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Business begins for Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance

The Lake Buchanan Communities Alliance holds its first-ever regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam. It will focus on organizing new members, addressing goals, and delving into Lower Colorado River Authority issues. The LBCA formed in September 2022...
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
US105

Belton, Texas Police Respond To Two Incidents In Central Texas

Belton Law Enforcement on Thursday were tasked with handling two separate calls on Thursday January 19th, 2023. Both of the calls to officers took place in the 5:00 hour of the evening. First Call To Law Enforcement. According to a release from the city, officers received a call at approximately...
BELTON, TX
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Steakhouses in Austin, TX (2023 Updated)

If you’re looking for a juicy and tender steak cooked to perfection, there is perhaps no better place to find one than in the great state of Texas. It’s no wonder that its state capital, Austin, hosts so many top-rated steakhouses. We’ve gathered the top twelve best steak...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
DEL VALLE, TX
fox44news.com

Grand jury indicts man in trafficking of two McGregor girls

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a 30-year-old Georgetown man on two counts of trafficking of persons. James Robert Vanhouten remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at a total of $85,000. Jail records indicate Vanhouten also faces charges of harboring of a runaway out of Williamson County.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX

