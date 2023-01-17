This guy definitely got screwed by someone pulling the strings. I knew this kid when he was little and his parents briefly.
I don’t know what the big to-do is all about. The fact of the matter is he sold drugs, and got caught and made a deal with the feds to become a confidential informant (a.k.a. “Snitch”). There were conditions that he had to agree to. Well even though came through for the feds, one of the conditions was not to become involved in any other criminal activities. Maybe he thought this was a get outta jail free card but that wasn’t the case and he went to jail. I can’t speak on the terms of the deal he made with the feds, but he broke the agreement. I’m sick of people talking about how he shouldn’t have been in prison for as long as he was but he broke the deal he had by getting involved with other illegal activities. No one held a gun to his head; he did that all on his own and let’s not forget about the neighborhoods that he helped destroy by selling that poison there. As the theme song to Barretta says, “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time “.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Comments / 25