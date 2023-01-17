ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia police identify remains found in fire pit as Mizzou sophomore

By Makenzie Koch
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Columbia, Missouri, police say human remains found last week were those of a 21-year-old University of Missouri student.

In a news release Tuesday , police said Samuel Michael Clemons remains were found last week in a fire pit on a north Columbia property.

The university said Clemons was a sophomore from Jefferson City studying biological sciences.

“We have been in contact with Samuel’s family and are supporting them in any way that we can,” the university said in a campus-wide letter.

Twenty-year-old Emma Adams was charged last week after police said they discovered the remains.

Remains found in Ray County being investigated as a homicide, sheriff says

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a mother called police after she couldn’t reach her son at the university. That phone call eventually led police to a home in north Columbia, far from campus.

Prosecutors say Adams killed Clemons and then burned his body. She’s been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and abandoning a corpse.

Court documents say Adams stabbed the man to death and tried to cover it up by burning his body in the fire. She told police she acted out of self-defense.

The Daily Tribune reports Adams is not and has never been a student at the University of Missouri.

Adams appeared in court again Tuesday and waived her right to a bond hearing, the Columbia Missourian reports . She’s being held in the Boone County jail on a $1 million bond.

