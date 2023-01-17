ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

This Is Carolina: Florence 1 Schools creates student run market

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Special needs students from Florence 1 high schools are ready to work at the F1S Pepsi Market, an impressive store that’s housed inside the historic McClenaghan Administrative Building. “We check the drinks to see any dates and mostly count them to see how much we...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Coastal Carolina University's first president dies, school says

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Coastal Carolina University announced the death of its first president, Emeritus Ronald R. Ingle. Ingle, who served as the university's president for 14 years, passed away on Wednesday. He became Coastal Carolina University’s first president on July 1, 1993, after the institution gained its status...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

DHEC encourages mask-wearing amid COVID-19 spike in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control held a press conference on Friday in relation to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Horry County. According to Dr. Brannon Traxler, there were 68 COVID-related deaths the week of Jan. 7, and more than 85%...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

HGTC Georgetown campus has openings for nursing program

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — How would you like a career in the medical field?. Horry Georgetown Technical College has openings for its nursing program on the Georgetown Campus. HGTC offers one-year and two-year programs that qualify you for healthcare careers. The HGTC Georgetown campus now offers enrollment in the...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

New MUSC Health Black River Medical Center opens

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Medical University of South Carolina has opened the MUSC Health Black River Medical Center serving residents in lower Florence County and others in the area. MUSC Health originally broke ground in January 2021, according to a news release. Black River Medical Center was built to replace Williamsburg Regional and Lake […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Grand Strand Medical Center Named One Of America’s Best

Grand Strand Medical Center has once again gained recognition. For the third year in a row, they have been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. They gained this title for clinical excellence by health-grades. With this achievement, the medical center is in the top 5 percent...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 Florence schools among 10 finalists for Palmetto's Finest Award

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Carver Elementary School and John W. Moore Middle School in Florence were among 10 finalists that were named among the best schools in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA). According to SCASA, these ten schools represent the best in innovative,...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Dillon Co. council votes to hire 7th administrator in past 5 years

Dillon County S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County is one step closer to hiring its seventh administrator in the past five years, but not everyone is on board with it. Dillon County council held a special called meeting this morning to vote on a new administrator. Officials say the vote...

