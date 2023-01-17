Lorene Clark, age 93 of Birmingham, AL and formerly of Seymour, IA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday evening, January 15, 2023. She was born on January 7, 1930, near Promise City, IA, the daughter of James Walter and Mert Cynthia (Spurgeon) Donald. She was raised in Wayne County, IA and graduated from the Wayne County schools. Lorene was united in marriage to Joseph LaVern Clark on September 10, 1952, in Norfolk, VA while Vern was serving his country with the US Navy. Following his discharge the couple returned to Corydon, IA and later moved to Birmingham, AL where they lived for 20 years and then locating to Orlando, FL. Upon retiring they moved back to Wayne County, IA. They had recently relocated to Birmingham, AL to live with their Debra. Lorene worked in the Accounting Department for a hospital in Orlando along with holding other accounting positions. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and loved to read as well as being a great cook and homemaker. Lorene attended the Methodist churches in Seymour and Promise City, IA.

SEYMOUR, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO