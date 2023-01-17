Read full article on original website
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Mary Sue (Shaver) Lene, 73, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Mary Sue (Shaver) Lene, 73, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 18, 2023 at the University Missouri Hospital & Clinics in Columbia, Missouri. She was born July 27, 1949 in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of the late William Eugene and Doris Jean (Bunch) Shaver. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley "Bub" Shaver, and Paul "Joe" Shaver; five nephews, Cory, Troy, David, Rodney and Stephen; her brother-in-law, Lyle Talbert; and her sister-in-law, Crystal Shaver.
Leon Williams, 74, formerly of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Leon Williams, 74, of Marceline, Missouri, (formerly of Unionville, Missouri) passed away at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Leon Ellsworth Williams was born in Graysville, Missouri, on July 8, 1948, the son of Wilbert Ellsworth “Doc” and Sarah Marie (McGhahy) Williams. He graduated from Unionville High School in 1967 and began work at McGraw-Edison in Centerville. Leon worked with Missouri Mining from 1972 until the company closed in 1997. He then worked with Iowa Wire and Steel, PSF, and for a coal mining company in Bussey, Iowa, giving him more than 30 years in the coal industry. Leon was a hard worker who could do many jobs as a laborer.
Lorene Clark, 93, formerly of Seymour, Ia., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Lorene Clark, age 93 of Birmingham, AL and formerly of Seymour, IA passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday evening, January 15, 2023. She was born on January 7, 1930, near Promise City, IA, the daughter of James Walter and Mert Cynthia (Spurgeon) Donald. She was raised in Wayne County, IA and graduated from the Wayne County schools. Lorene was united in marriage to Joseph LaVern Clark on September 10, 1952, in Norfolk, VA while Vern was serving his country with the US Navy. Following his discharge the couple returned to Corydon, IA and later moved to Birmingham, AL where they lived for 20 years and then locating to Orlando, FL. Upon retiring they moved back to Wayne County, IA. They had recently relocated to Birmingham, AL to live with their Debra. Lorene worked in the Accounting Department for a hospital in Orlando along with holding other accounting positions. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and loved to read as well as being a great cook and homemaker. Lorene attended the Methodist churches in Seymour and Promise City, IA.
Maysville, Mercer Drivers Injured in Separate Accidents Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was injured following a one vehicle accident near Maysville Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 18 year old Hunter Smidt was driving eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and ditch and stopped on the side of the roadway. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
Ambulance service owner responds to allegations, employee walkout
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A contract dispute has led to tension between CARE Ambulance service and Jefferson County. The county believes CARE Ambulance isn't offering the two-truck service that was listed in the contract. CARE Ambulance owner, Bob Libby, told KTVO that his company can only provide one full-time rig...
St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
From Africa to Kirksville: One artist's inspiration
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Artists were honored and celebrated Thursday evening at the Sue Ross Arts Center in Kirksville. All kind of art was on display, but the biggest winner was an oil on canvas piece created by Anna Dabney. She took a trip to Africa which inspired her to...
State grant to help renovate more than 130 older homes in Keokuk
Keokuk is one of five communities in Iowa to share $4 million from the state’s Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Program. The city will get $600,000. Only properties where household incomes are below 80% of the area median income are eligible for the grant. Keokuk Community Development Director Pam Broomhall...
1 wreck in northeast Missouri leads to second crash
NEAR UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was hurt in an early morning rear-end crash in Putnam County. It happened at 7:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 136 and Route Y, two miles east of Unionville. State troopers said a car driven by Madison Hoover, 22,...
Closed southeast Iowa hospital could reopen under new owner
KEOKUK, Iowa — The closing of a hospital in southeast Iowa last year left a void in those needing healthcare services, but that could be changing. The City of Keokuk has announced that Blessing Health Systems has signed a letter of intent with Insight to acquire the former Keokuk Area Hospital.
Passenger in SUV seriously injured in crash on Highway 63
The Highway Patrol reports a Hallsville woman sustained serious injuries when a sport utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Queen City on Wednesday morning, January 18th. Forty-four-year-old Misty Robb was a passenger in the SUV. An ambulance transported her to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 69-year-old Brenda Lewis of Centralia, and the driver of the pickup, 69-year-old John Rhoads of Queen City.
City of Kirksville applying for funding for a new sidewalk to connect to the FLATS trail
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville is looking to add another sidewalk along one of its streets. This sidewalk would go from the north side of Washington Street, from Osteopathy Street to Main Street. It would provide the city with a sidewalk that would connect to the FLATS...
Blaze destroys auto repair shop just outside Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Fire destroys a northeast Missouri automotive and small engine repair shop. The blaze at L&S Repair on Michigan Trail just west of Kirksville was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Owner Lee Miller posted on Facebook Wednesday that he lost everything in the fire. Chief Jeremy Davis...
Ottumwa Community School District continues to grow
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Community School District (OCSD) is the second-fastest growing district in Iowa. During last school year, OCSD was ranked the twelfth-fastest growing district in the Hawkeye State. A statement from Ottumwa Schools said they expect the growth to give them more funding. They say they...
Browning, MO Man Arrested On Numerous Driving Charges
A Browning, Missouri man is facing a number of charges after his arrest Tuesday evening in Grundy County. Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Browning resident Anthony M. Seward was arrested at 6:55 P.M. Tuesday evening on charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, misdemeanor making a false report, a 2nd offense of driving while suspended, and he was cited for no seat belt.
Bluegrass star to put on free concert in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Northeast Missouri’s own Rhonda Vincent will headline the next Kohlenberg Lyceum Series event at Truman State University. The bluegrass music star is putting on a free concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Baldwin Hall Auditorium. Vincent began her music career as...
Warrant Issued For Trenton Man Facing Five Charges in Grundy County
A Trenton man faces five charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Davidson L. Garrett faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, misdemeanor stealing, misdemeanor resisting or interfering with an arrest, and misdemeanor purchasing or possessing liquor by a minor. Records list all five charges...
Ottumwa Leadership Academy hosts media day
OTTUMWA, Iowa — KTVO participated in Ottumwa Leadership Academy's media day Thursday. The academy is a 10-month program that helps Ottumwa community members sharpen their leadership skills. Participants learned how the KTVO’s newsroom operates, and practiced interviewing on camera. “We learned a lot from public speaking and just...
Mercer woman injured after losing control on wet roadway
A Mercer woman sustained minor injuries when the minivan she drove ran off the road four miles east of Mount Moriah on Thursday morning, January 19th. Twenty-one-year-old Nina Aguiniga refused medical treatment at the scene. The minivan reportedly traveled too fast for road conditions on eastbound Highway 136 before the...
Two arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol accused of multiple infractions
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued multiple allegations against motorists who were arrested Tuesday night for separate incidents in Grundy and Harrison counties. The patrol in Grundy County accused 31-year-old Anthony Seward of Browning of leaving the scene of an accident allegedly involving property damage exceeding $1,000. Seward also is accused of driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, making a false report, and driving while his license was suspended, second offense. There’s also a seat belt violation. Seward was held on a 24-hour hold at the Grundy County Detention Center.
