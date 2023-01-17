Read full article on original website
Netflix Announces ‘Cobra Kai’ Will End With Season 6
After four movies and six seasons, The Karate Kid saga will finally come to an end. That’s the word from Netflix today, as they announced that Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, will return for a sixth season on the streamer — but that that season will also be the end of the series.
‘The Mandalorian’: All the Easter Eggs in the Season 3 Trailer
The Mandalorian Season 3 promises not only to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu, but to also tie the show in to other aspects of the wider Star Wars universe. There are plot threads here that connect back to earlier Star Wars movies as well as the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ On All-Time Box Office List
With great power comes the way of water. James Cameron’s Avatar sequel continues to steamroll its way up the all-time list of biggest box-office hits. As of today, it has officially passed Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.916 billion worldwide) to become the #6 film all-time. The film has only been in theaters for a little over a month.
Netflix Unveils Full Lineup of 2023 Movies
David Fincher. Zack Snyder. Kenya Barris. Wes Anderson. Robert Smigel. F. Gary Gray. What does this extremely eclectic group of filmmakers have in common? They are all filmmakers with big Netflix movies coming in 2023. The streaming service unveiled their slate of titles coming in the next year. The highlights include a new film from Fincher and Andrew Kevin Walker (the team behind Se7en!) starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, a new Luther movie starring Idris Elba, and a sequel to the Netflix comedy hit Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
Who Will Be the New Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’?
The upcoming phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include two more Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. But at this point, who are the Avengers? Half of the team was killed or retired at the end of Avengers: Endgame. At this point, just three founding members — the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor — are alive and kicking in the MCU.
Ghostface Returns in the ‘Scream VI’ Trailer
Guys, if you ever find yourself in a horror movie and the phone starts to ring ... maybe just let it go to voicemail. Sadly, the folks in the Scream saga never seem to do that. They answer. They get tormented by Ghostface. And, invariably, they die. A new Ghostface is back in the trailer for the new Scream VI, and he’s got another batch of victims to stalk. They include returning series veterans like Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and newcomers like Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori.
Original ‘Power Rangers’ Return For Netflix Anniversary Special
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, it’s going to be morphin’ time again. Yes, believe it or not, the original Power Rangers is 30 years old. The show debuted in August of 1993. While the series has undergone countless changes since then, the Power Rangers franchise is still cranking out new seasons (and merchandise) three decades later. And now Netflix is prepping a special anniversary episode that features the return of several classic Rangers — including members of that original cast from 30 years ago.
Kang Wants to Help Ant-Man in New ‘Quantumania’ Trailer
We’re exactly one month from the start of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. To coincide with the film getting closer to its release date — and to hype the fact that tickets for the movie are on sale now – there’s a new extended TV spot for the film.
Meryl Streep Joins Cast of ‘Only Murders In The Building’
Meryl Streep has been cast in Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building. Selena Gomez, one of the stars of the series, recently posted to Instagram alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin to make the announcement. As of now, we don't really know exactly what kind of role she'll be playing. She could be a series regular, a major part of season 3, or just in a small guest role. That being said, it’s exciting either way.
Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals In A Green Ensemble
Amber Riley was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in an Asos look we love.
Vin Diesel Is Not in the ‘Avatar’ Sequels
No one on Pandora will ever live their life a quarter mile at a time, or go sandwich crazy. Several years ago, Vin Diesel began teasing in very strong and non-subtle terms that he was going to appear somewhere in the Avatar sequels. In 2019, he told MTV “I have spent time with [Avatar director] James Cameron... but I have not filmed yet.” The word yet certainly implied he would film something for one of the movies eventually.
Pink Floyd Unveil ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th Anniversary Set
Pink Floyd has announced a 50th-anniversary box set celebrating their legendary album, The Dark Side of the Moon. The set includes the newly remastered original album on CD and vinyl, as well as Blu-ray editions featuring a 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions of the album. The box also includes...
40 Years Ago: Eurythmics’ ‘Sweet Dreams’ Becomes a Triumph of Resiliency
When “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” arrived on Jan. 21, 1983, Eurythmics were reeling from a few tumultuous years. The UK duo of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart had played together since the late '70s, first in a punk band called the Catch and later in a pop-leaning new wave group called the Tourists.
Why Queen Was Never Happy With Their Debut Album
Brian May recalled the disagreements that meant Queen was “never happy” with their self-titled debut album. Released in 1973, the LP set them on course for success. But in a new interview with Total Guitar, May said their experience at London’s Trident Studios was a disappointing one.
‘Skinamarink’ Explained: What Happens In the Cult Horror Hit?
It’s the new cult horror hit that everyone is talking about: Skinamarink. Shot for a budget of just $15,000 by writer and director Kyle Edward Ball, this low budget scarefest follows two children as they awaken in the middle of the night to discover their father is missing, along with all of their house’s windows and doors.
Last in Line Shares ‘Ghost Town’ Off Upcoming Album ‘Jericho’
Last in Line, the hard rock quartet featuring ex-Dio guitarist Vivian Campbell and drummer Vinny Appice, has released a new single titled "Ghost Town," the first offering from their upcoming album, Jericho. The 12-track LP comes out on March 31 and is available for preorder now. You can see the...
Channing Tatum Asked For His ‘G.I. Joe’ to Be Killed Off
If you thought watching the live-action G.I. Joe movies wasn’t fun, just imagine being in them. Channing Tatum played Duke in the first two G.I. Joe films: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and the sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Well, technically he’s in both, but in Retaliation, Tatum’s Duke went from the lead character to a glorified cameo, with his action-figure-turned-action-hero summarily killed off in the movie’s first 15 minutes. That made room for Dwayne Johnson to assume the central role in the story as Roadblock.
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
Russell Crowe Won’t Return For ‘Gladiator 2’
Ridley Scott’s Gladiator is now considered one of the best historical epics ever. Unfortunately, its star won’t be returning for the sequel. The long-in-development Gladiator 2 is going to be helmed once again by director Ridley Scott. But Crowe doesn’t generally make sequels, and the story of the film doesn’t necessarily lend itself to an appearance by his character anyway.
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
