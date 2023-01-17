Read full article on original website
Darby Burkey to serve on Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) — Darby Burkey, IOM will serve in 2023 as one of 20 members of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) Board for the 2023 fiscal year. TCCE is the longest standing association of chamber of commerce professionals in the nation, working to provide guidance to local and regional chambers through professional education, resources, and networking opportunities.
