Senior day returns to Illinois YMCAs

MATTOON, ILL. (WTWO/WAWV) – YMCA will be hosting Senior Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Neal Center YMCA, and on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA.

Senior Day is an opportunity for community members aged 60 years or older to learn more about how to prevent and treat different chronic diseases. It is also an opportunity for them to learn more about maintaining an active lifestyle.

“At the Y, we offer a variety of programs and group fitness classes geared specifically towards older adults,” YMCA Senior Wellness Program Director Emily Hayden said in a press release. “Regardless of someone’s current activity level, our instructors know how to help someone set and achieve their health and wellness goals.”

The YMCA has several programs such as the Diabetes Prevention Program, the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, and the Healthy Hearts Program, all developed with older adults in mind.

In a press release, Hayden said, “Our evidence-based health initiatives and other senior-focused programs are designed specifically for those who want to reduce their risk of developing or worsening chronic health issues like heart disease and diabetes.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend senior-focused group fitness classes and visit a health fair. There will be local experts for attendees to talk with about multiple subjects. Michelle Schultz is a Registered Dietitian and will address nutrition for active older adults. YMCA Lead Personal Trainer, Cory Scharwarth, will address techniques to stay fit and active at any age. Attorneys from Armstrong, Grove and Wawrzynek, LLC will go over the ins and outs of Estate Planning.

The public can register for Senior Day online at www.mattoonymca.org or by calling (217) 234-9494 in Mattoon or (217) 235-2500 in Toledo. Registration is open until Feb. 10.

