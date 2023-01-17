Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buddy Russ Day Benefit Set For Sunday Feb. 5th, 2023 In Sulphur, La — Entertainment Lineup
If you are from Southwest Louisiana and you listen to the radio or have gone to a festival or event with an emcee, chances are you know who Your Buddy Russ is. Your Buddy Russ is on the radio weekdays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday through Friday on Gator 99.5 FM in Lake Charles. He is also always out in about emceeing benefits, fundraisers, Mardi Gras balls, and festivals all around Southwest Louisiana.
Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend Jan 20-22
It's time for another weekend in Southwest Louisiana and after a long work week, we are all ready to get out of the house and do something fun. There are several concerts going on this weekend along with live music at local restaurants and bars in lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
1. MISSING (PG-13) When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.
Is The ACTS Theatre In Lake Charles Haunted? [VIDEO]
The ACTS Theatre in Lake Charles was visited in 2021 by some Paranormal Investigators. They heard about the story of William Portie who in the 1920s would walk the streets of Lake Charles, Louisiana selling candy to kids out of his goodie basket. He was known for his stove pipe...
Mattress Mack’s Multi-Million Dollar Bet At Lake Charles, Louisiana Casino
Houston area businessman Mattress Mack was back in Lake Charles today to drop a multi-million dollar bet on the Dallas Cowboys. Mack is no stranger to throwing down large amounts on money betting on Texas based sports teams to win. He bet $2 million, at the Horseshoe Casino, that the...
BRODEO, Brody Meaux Memorial Rodeo To Take Place In Lake Charles
The inaugural event will take place Wednesday, February 1 at Burton Coliseum at 8:30 a.m. in loving memory of their son Brody. The Meaux's lost their beloved child in 2019 to complications of MECP2 Duplication Syndrome. The disease causes progressive deterioration of bodily functions with moderate to severe intellectual disabilities almost exclusively in males. Brody was only 20 when he passed away.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Coming To Beaumont, Texas In April
Attention wrestling fans! It's been quite a while since a wrestling event has come to Southwest Louisiana or Southeast Texas until now! The WWE has announced they will stop in Beaumont, Texas for a live event. It is called Saturday Night's Main Event. Who is your favorite wrestler of all...
If South Louisiana Made A Mix Tape, Here’s What Would Be On It
If you were born in the 1970s or 1980s, you are familiar with cassette tapes. Do you remember having a mix tape? Do you remember having a jam box with a tape player in it and sitting by the radio waiting for your favorite song to come on to hit the record button?
Details On I-10 And I-210 Bridge Projects In Lake Charles
A new I-10 Bridge in SWLA may be closer to becoming a reality. KPLC reports construction plans to build a new and improved bridge over the Calcasieu River could possibly begin sometime in 2024. On details surrounding shovels in the dirt, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R - Lafayette) said of the probability that the project would begin next year, “Any reasonable man would concur that, just the nature of the conversation will argue now, not whether or not we’re going to build a bridge, but exactly how it’s going to be funded and whether or not there’s going to be tolls.”
Imperial Calcasieu Mardi Gras Museum: The Black History of Mardi Gras
Ahead of Black History Month, the Imperial Calcasieu Museum is hosting a special event celebrating the African and Native American culture's heavy influence on Mardi Gras. Learn more about the Black History of Mardi Gras at the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.). See this exciting exhibit, beginning with a reception on January 20th from 6-8 pm.
Schools In South Lake Charles To Dismiss Early Friday
Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
Discipline Results In Washington Marion And Eunice Fight
The Calcasieu Parish School Board confirmed tonight that the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has handed down a devastating blow to the Washington Marion High School boy's basketball team. For their role in the brawl with Eunice during the District 3-4A opener, the Charging Indians have been suspended indefinitely. In...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
Comments / 0