Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
While discussing her new movie “Infinity Pool” at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, Mia Goth broke down one of the most-discussed moments from her 2022 film “Pearl.” In the movie, the titular murderous housewife auditions for a church dance competition and breaks down when she learns she didn’t make the cut, hysterically screaming “I’m a star!” The moment has taken on a life of its own in the months since the film was released, with the clip becoming a popular meme on social media sites like TikTok. Yet Goth said the moment was born on set, without any...
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Todd Field Reveals Tom Cruise Gave Him ‘Step by Step’ Instructions to Save His Film from Harvey Weinstein
Even before Harvey Weinstein was outed a serial sexual abuser, the former mogul struck fear into the hearts of filmmakers for a different reason: his tendency to interfere with the editing process and overrule the visions of young filmmakers. In a new interview with The New Yorker, Field recalled his...
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
‘Top Gun’ Star Tom Cruise Saved an Award-Winning Film from Harvey Weinstein
When Todd Field was looking to bring the film In the Bedroom to life, he faced a significant roadblock in making his intricate visions come to fruition on the big screen. According to an interview with Todd Field, he was at the Sundance Film Festival when he learned Harvey Weinstein’s entertainment company, Miramax had acquired the rights to the film.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Film Starring Michael B. Jordan Just Nabbed John Wick's Director
Based on the popular book and video game series, "Rainbow Six" is headed to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1998, famed author Tom Clancy, who wrote the "Jack Ryan" series of thrillers, wrote the book on which the video games and upcoming film are based. The book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list when it first came out. Then, two weeks after the book's release, a video game entitled "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," which was developed concurrently with the novel, was released. Over 20 games and expansion packs bearing the moniker have been produced since.
‘John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Tapped To Helm Michael B. Jordan-Led ‘Rainbow Six’ For Paramount
Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) has been tapped to direct the Tom Clancy adaptation Rainbow Six for Paramount Pictures, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the plot of the film, starring Michael B. Jordan, are under wraps. But it marks the studio’s follow-up to the actioner Without Remorse, which went to Amazon for distribution in April 2021, following the Covid pandemic’s throwing of theatrical into disarray. While it’s not yet clear whether the new film will go to theatrical or streaming, Jordan reprises his role as the CIA operations officer and former Navy SEAL, John Clark. Producers are Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo...
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Alex Wolff To Reteam With ‘Pig’s Michael Sarnoski On Paramount Spin-Off
Alex Wolff (Hereditary) will reteam with Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski on Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place: Day One, Deadline can confirm. He’s set to star alongside Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn. Day One is the third film in the blockbuster franchise A Quiet Place, launched with the 2018 pop culture sensation directed by and starring John Krasinski, which grossed over $340MM at the worldwide box office and was recognized with nominations at the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and elsewhere recognizing its crafts. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps, though the original and...
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans
Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
Christian Bale And Scott Cooper Open Up About Why They Love Working Together
Audiences love a good actor/director collaboration. Robert De Niro & Martin Scorsese have worked together over half a dozen times. It's hard to imagine a Sofia Coppola film without Kirsten Dunst. And who can forget Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson's frequent team ups? And now, thanks to the release of "The Pale Blue Eye," audiences have grown to admire Christian Bale and Scott Cooper's working relationship.
Director Matt Reeves confirms once and for all what the Cloverfield monster's deal was
15 years later, the name most closely associated with 2008 ground-level kaiju movie Cloverfield—and the weird little patchwork assemblage of pseudo-sequels it’s acquired over the years—is pretty clearly that of producer J.J. Abrams. After all, Abrams was already a big name when the movie deployed its surprisingly powerful viral marketing push in the summer of 2007, having already scored big wins with Felicity and then especially Lost—whereas his long-time collaborator Matt Reeves, the film’s actual director, was still more than a decade out from becoming something akin to a household name with movies like the Planet Of The Apes revivals, and then especially last year’s The Batman.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Sundance Film Festival Review: Jonathan Majors Does All The Heavy Lifting In Bodybuilding Psycho-Drama
Magazine Dreams is a drama and second feature directed by Elijah Bynum, which stars Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylor Paige, and Harrison Page The film opens with a beautiful shot of Killian Maddox (Majors) showing off his chiseled physique under an orange hue of lights as if he’s at a bodybuilding competition. This is overlaid with a voiceover of him having a discussion with his therapist about his erratic behavior after a stint in the hospital. Killian takes working out very seriously and takes steroids to achieve the perfect body. He seems to be on the ASD spectrum and writes letters...
Sarah Snook-led Sundance horror film swiftly finds a home at Netflix
Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.
