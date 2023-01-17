15 years later, the name most closely associated with 2008 ground-level kaiju movie Cloverfield—and the weird little patchwork assemblage of pseudo-sequels it’s acquired over the years—is pretty clearly that of producer J.J. Abrams. After all, Abrams was already a big name when the movie deployed its surprisingly powerful viral marketing push in the summer of 2007, having already scored big wins with Felicity and then especially Lost—whereas his long-time collaborator Matt Reeves, the film’s actual director, was still more than a decade out from becoming something akin to a household name with movies like the Planet Of The Apes revivals, and then especially last year’s The Batman.

