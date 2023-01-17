Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Nominations sought for Citizen and Hometown Hero
PRESCOTT – Though the annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Banquet is still months away, it’s time to be thinking about who deserves to be honored as Citizen of the Year and Hometown Hero. Any Nevada County resident can submit a nomination, but the nominee must be a...
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
magnoliareporter.com
Storm causes damage in Beech Creek-Waldo-Lamartine area
A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines. In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north...
hopeprescott.com
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second meeting of the new year. The board first revisited the bids for Rosehill and Cavehill Cemetery Ground Maintenance. Justin’s Lawn Service bid $36,386 and Silvey Lawncare bid $41,500. Justin DeVinney and Mark Silvey both spoke concerning what they offer. DeVinney noted he has had experience with the cemetery and knows where the problem areas are. He also noted he has three crews available. Silvey presented a letter of recommendation from Corinth Cemetery and offered his experience. The board voted to accept the lowest bid from Justin’s Lawn Service. It passed with one “nay”.
hopeprescott.com
Dr. Charles Looney Brings Lions Program
The Hope Lions Club heard from one of their own Monday, namely their president, Dr. Charles Looney. Dr. Looney is a nationally known expert on cattle reproduction and he shared some information on the work being done in that field at the Southwest Research and Extension Center near Hope.
arkadelphian.com
KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson
As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
When Will Texarkana’s New Wadley Regional Medical Center be Ready to Open?
It's almost time to start the construction of the new Wadley Regional Medical Center Hospital. Steward Health Care recently signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the. construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. This new construction will include the Medical Center plus a Medical Office...
hopeprescott.com
Thompson tabbed for panel discussion
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Hollis Thompson, an English instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in a discussion panel on the topic of Fan, Fiction, and Fandom during the upcoming Multiverse “Funraiser” online charitable comic con. The panel will take place on January 22 at 4:00 pm and feature author Kelly Guentner, actor/author Lauren Wisniewski, and intellectual property attorney Mary Garner. To watch the discussion panel live, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcbWWfrKm3Y.
Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs
Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
hopeprescott.com
SAU Dean’s List for Hempstead & Nevada students
MAGNOLIA – Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean’s List. From the local area:. Bryson Douglas Rhodes earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. Rhodes is a junior Management major...
hopeprescott.com
HWL sets meeting, closing
The HWL Commission virtual and in person meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. to listen to the HWL Commission virtual meeting dial 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID 884 9303 3236#, Press # for the participant code, then enter the password 415016#. Please place your telephone on mute during the meeting.
KSLA
EF-1 tornado strikes Waldo, Ark.
WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) - A tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, Ark. Wednesday, Jan. 18 as severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Columbia County near Waldo. Preliminary info shows an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph hit the area. A cold front pushing through the area produced a line of strong thunderstorms, which led to wind and tornado damage.
hopeprescott.com
City to seek tax increase to pay SWEPCO bill
PRESCOTT – City residents will be asked to approve a one-cent sales tax to pay off the bill the city was hit with from SWEPCO during the snowstorm of 2021. This tax will include a sunset clause that will remove the tax once the bill has been paid. Prescott’s...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation
The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Evening Lions Hold Food Distribution
The Hope Evening Lions held their monthly food distribution on January 14th. There was a steady flow of folks picking up food and the Evening Lions are happy to provide this monthly service.
hopeprescott.com
Janis Matthews-Porterfield
Mrs. Janis Sue Matthews-Porterfield age 75 passed from this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hospice Care Center of Hospice of Texarkana. Ms. Matthews-Porterfield was a retired nurse, and caregiver to many residents within the Hope community. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother to her children, a loving grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She believed in Jesus and lived a life of prayer. She was a devout member of New Life of Hope and deeply loved her Faith Family.
Did You Know This Movie Has a Huge Connection to Texarkana?
It's always fun to see TV shows or movies where Texarkana is mentioned. But there is a movie that I had no idea was based on a family in Texarkana. The movie is actually based on a book about one of Texarkana's founding families. The Author of the Book. The...
hopeprescott.com
Vanessa Bobo
Mrs. Vanessa Bobo, age 59 of Spring Hill, passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023 in Hope, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana’s 2023 ‘Night to Shine Prom’ Set For February 10
Dust off the boots and shine your buckles the very special to many, Night to Shine Prom returns to Texarkana. This year the event will be held at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Friday, February 10, 2023. The official link for individuals to register for the prom is https://forms.gle/4kUXbRVTi5zyQjgz6.
KTBS
New addition incorporated into Texarkana police uniforms
TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it...
