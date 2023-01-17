The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second meeting of the new year. The board first revisited the bids for Rosehill and Cavehill Cemetery Ground Maintenance. Justin’s Lawn Service bid $36,386 and Silvey Lawncare bid $41,500. Justin DeVinney and Mark Silvey both spoke concerning what they offer. DeVinney noted he has had experience with the cemetery and knows where the problem areas are. He also noted he has three crews available. Silvey presented a letter of recommendation from Corinth Cemetery and offered his experience. The board voted to accept the lowest bid from Justin’s Lawn Service. It passed with one “nay”.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO