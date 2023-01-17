ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

hopeprescott.com

Nominations sought for Citizen and Hometown Hero

PRESCOTT – Though the annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Banquet is still months away, it’s time to be thinking about who deserves to be honored as Citizen of the Year and Hometown Hero. Any Nevada County resident can submit a nomination, but the nominee must be a...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Bradford appointed to Black History Commission

LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Storm causes damage in Beech Creek-Waldo-Lamartine area

A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines. In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope City Board

The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their second meeting of the new year. The board first revisited the bids for Rosehill and Cavehill Cemetery Ground Maintenance. Justin’s Lawn Service bid $36,386 and Silvey Lawncare bid $41,500. Justin DeVinney and Mark Silvey both spoke concerning what they offer. DeVinney noted he has had experience with the cemetery and knows where the problem areas are. He also noted he has three crews available. Silvey presented a letter of recommendation from Corinth Cemetery and offered his experience. The board voted to accept the lowest bid from Justin’s Lawn Service. It passed with one “nay”.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Dr. Charles Looney Brings Lions Program

The Hope Lions Club heard from one of their own Monday, namely their president, Dr. Charles Looney. Dr. Looney is a nationally known expert on cattle reproduction and he shared some information on the work being done in that field at the Southwest Research and Extension Center near Hope.
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

KARK reporter killed in accident got her start at Henderson

As a freshman, Haven Hughes stepped onto Henderson State University’s campus knowing exactly what she wanted to do after college. She wanted to be a television news reporter, and that’s just what she did. Hughes, who graduated in 2022, landed a position as a reporter for KARK 4 soon after graduating.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Thompson tabbed for panel discussion

HOPE/TEXARKANA – Hollis Thompson, an English instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in a discussion panel on the topic of Fan, Fiction, and Fandom during the upcoming Multiverse “Funraiser” online charitable comic con. The panel will take place on January 22 at 4:00 pm and feature author Kelly Guentner, actor/author Lauren Wisniewski, and intellectual property attorney Mary Garner. To watch the discussion panel live, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcbWWfrKm3Y.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Palmer International Expands to TexAmericas Center And Bringing Jobs

Big news coming out of TexAmericas Center this morning as a Pennsylvania-based company is expanding its operations to our area and bringing with it, dozens of new jobs. TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States, today announces that Pennsylvania-based Palmer International is the newest Corporate Citizen expanding its operations to the TAC property.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

SAU Dean’s List for Hempstead & Nevada students

MAGNOLIA – Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean’s List. From the local area:. Bryson Douglas Rhodes earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. Rhodes is a junior Management major...
MAGNOLIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

HWL sets meeting, closing

The HWL Commission virtual and in person meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. to listen to the HWL Commission virtual meeting dial 1-312-626-6799, Meeting ID 884 9303 3236#, Press # for the participant code, then enter the password 415016#. Please place your telephone on mute during the meeting.
KSLA

EF-1 tornado strikes Waldo, Ark.

WALDO, Ark. (KSLA) - A tornado caused some damage in Columbia County, Ark. Wednesday, Jan. 18 as severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Columbia County near Waldo. Preliminary info shows an EF-1 with peak winds of 100 mph hit the area. A cold front pushing through the area produced a line of strong thunderstorms, which led to wind and tornado damage.
WALDO, AR
hopeprescott.com

City to seek tax increase to pay SWEPCO bill

PRESCOTT – City residents will be asked to approve a one-cent sales tax to pay off the bill the city was hit with from SWEPCO during the snowstorm of 2021. This tax will include a sunset clause that will remove the tax once the bill has been paid. Prescott’s...
PRESCOTT, AR
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation

The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Evening Lions Hold Food Distribution

The Hope Evening Lions held their monthly food distribution on January 14th. There was a steady flow of folks picking up food and the Evening Lions are happy to provide this monthly service.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Janis Matthews-Porterfield

Mrs. Janis Sue Matthews-Porterfield age 75 passed from this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hospice Care Center of Hospice of Texarkana. Ms. Matthews-Porterfield was a retired nurse, and caregiver to many residents within the Hope community. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother to her children, a loving grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She believed in Jesus and lived a life of prayer. She was a devout member of New Life of Hope and deeply loved her Faith Family.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Vanessa Bobo

Mrs. Vanessa Bobo, age 59 of Spring Hill, passed away Wednesday January 18, 2023 in Hope, Arkansas. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
HOPE, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana’s 2023 ‘Night to Shine Prom’ Set For February 10

Dust off the boots and shine your buckles the very special to many, Night to Shine Prom returns to Texarkana. This year the event will be held at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Friday, February 10, 2023. The official link for individuals to register for the prom is https://forms.gle/4kUXbRVTi5zyQjgz6.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

New addition incorporated into Texarkana police uniforms

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - Chief Kevin Schutte announces that there will be a new look for Texarkana Texas police officers very soon. The police department provides all uniforms and equipment for the officers, including body armor, body worn cameras, and other safety equipment. While considering protective equipment, the department realized it...
TEXARKANA, TX

