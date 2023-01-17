ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
hippocraticpost.com

Cervical cancer prevention self-help tips

Ahead of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week 23rd to the 29th January 2023, Dr Sam Wild, Women’s Health Clinical Lead at Bupa Health Clinics, shares why it’s so important to attend regular cervical screenings, what happens at them and self-help tips for easing any worries you may have about the procedure.
MedicalXpress

Dangers of late cervical cancer diagnosis in women of color

In the past decade, nearly one-third of cervical cancer cases in the U.S. resulted in death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Women of color, particularly Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black women, are more likely to be diagnosed and die of cervical cancer compared to white women in the U.S.—not because of genetics, but inequalities in health care access.
AboutLawsuits.com

Xeloda Black Box Warning Added Due toBleeding Risk with Blood Thinner Use

Federal drug regulators have placed a “black box” warning on Xeloda, indicating that the cancer drug may increase the bleeding risk when taken with a class of blood thinners known as vitamin K antagonists, like warfarin. The new Xeloda label warning (PDF) was announced on January 17, in...
boldsky.com

How Does C-section Delivery Affect The Mother's Health?

The options for childbirth are diverse. The most common types of delivery include vaginal delivery, C-section, VBAC, and assisted vaginal delivery. Caesarean delivery, also called a C-section or caesarean section, refers to the surgical procedure of delivering a child - the mother's abdomen and uterus are cut in two separate parts [1].

Comments / 0

Community Policy