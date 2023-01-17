Read full article on original website
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
Ahead of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week 23rd to the 29th January 2023, Dr Sam Wild, Women’s Health Clinical Lead at Bupa Health Clinics, shares why it’s so important to attend regular cervical screenings, what happens at them and self-help tips for easing any worries you may have about the procedure.
In the past decade, nearly one-third of cervical cancer cases in the U.S. resulted in death according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Women of color, particularly Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black women, are more likely to be diagnosed and die of cervical cancer compared to white women in the U.S.—not because of genetics, but inequalities in health care access.
Chronic use of UV dryers can cause cell damage and may lead to cancer-causing cell mutations, a new study has found.
While menopause typically means the end of bleeding for most women, there are a few reasons why some may experience bleeding after menopause.
Federal drug regulators have placed a “black box” warning on Xeloda, indicating that the cancer drug may increase the bleeding risk when taken with a class of blood thinners known as vitamin K antagonists, like warfarin. The new Xeloda label warning (PDF) was announced on January 17, in...
Young children who suffer a severe traumatic brain injury often struggle with communications, problem-solving, and other effects on motor skills, which become evident by the time they are three years old, according to the findings of a new study. In a report published this week in the medical journal JAMA...
The options for childbirth are diverse. The most common types of delivery include vaginal delivery, C-section, VBAC, and assisted vaginal delivery. Caesarean delivery, also called a C-section or caesarean section, refers to the surgical procedure of delivering a child - the mother's abdomen and uterus are cut in two separate parts [1].
