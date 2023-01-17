Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
OSDH: Almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says almost 80 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the Sooner State since last week.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections announces million-dollar investment to recruit medical professionals
Combined, Integris Health and OU Health are eliminating 300 positions, but hope may be on the horizon.
KOKI FOX 23
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
pryorinfopub.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Oklahoma using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox17.com
New coronavirus variant 'spreading quickly,' Nashville officials confirm case
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) reports the new variant of coronavirus which has caused concern in other countries has been detected in the city. MPHD reports the XBB.1.5 coronavirus variant was confirmed in a patient in Nashville this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
Wildlife removal experts provide tips to keep unwanted pests out of Oklahoma homes
You may not be the only one finding comfort in the warmth of your home on these cold winter days.
news9.com
Healthcare Alliance For The Uninsured Helps Oklahomans Without Coverage Get Medical Care
According to Health Alliance for the Uninsured (HAU), around 500,000 Oklahomans do not have health insurance. Jeanean Jones, executive director for Health Alliance for the Uninsured, wants those without coverage to know there is care available. "There is hope and help for Oklahomans who are uninsured. The emergency room does...
Doctors comment on repeal of COVID-19 executive orders
Last week, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders repealed five executive orders related to COVID-19, including a Post Peak COVID-19 Response Advisory Committee, an Arkansas Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Steering Committee, COVID-19 Testing Advisory Group, among others.
Unfavorable market conditions lead to healthcare layoffs
Rising costs nationwide are part of the reason Oklahoma hospitals are slashing staff. Over the last week, two major hospital systems have cut 300 positions.
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution
The world's largest poultry producer, Tyson Foods, is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that have less than two months to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a watershed polluted by chicken litter. U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell in Tulsa ruled Wednesday that Arkansas-based Tyson...
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
KWTX
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever. “With things like drought and freeze, it works a little...
KFOR
Discover Oklahoma: Godofredo's pizzeria and tap room
Discover Oklahoma: Godofredo’s pizzeria and tap room. Discover Oklahoma: Godofredo's pizzeria and tap room. Acquaintance of man accused of murdering Oklahoma …. Ivon Adams is accused of killing Athena Brownfield on Christmas. He and Alysia Adams, the caregivers of the four-year-old girl, have both been charged with child neglect.
Gov. Sanders reverses official position on ban of mask mandates
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities.
Oklahoma executions happening at 'unsustainable' pace, attorney general says
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion Tuesday to ask for more time between the state's scheduled executions.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
Oklahoma to Allow Sheriffs to Arrest Federal ATF Agents
Oklahoma has been a Second Amendment Sanctuary State since mid-2021, but a new amendment to the law adds a little bite to the bark. Oklahoma House Bill 1002 seeks to allow Oklahoma sheriffs the authority to arrest any federal law enforcement officer seeking to violate the constitutional rights of an American/Oklahoma citizen.
KFOR
Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws
Two bills filed to strengthen state’s seat belt laws. Two bills filed to strengthen state's seat belt laws. Acquaintance of man accused of murdering Oklahoma …. Ivon Adams is accused of killing Athena Brownfield on Christmas. He and Alysia Adams, the caregivers of the four-year-old girl, have both been charged with child neglect.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Multiple chances for snow, rain over next five days in Oklahoma
Oklahoma has several chances for rain and snow over the next five days as wintry weather moves into the Sooner State. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox says the first chance is for Saturday. Rain is expected to start early Saturday morning in western Oklahoma and should start falling in the Oklahoma City metro around 7 a.m.
Comments / 6