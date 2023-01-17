Read full article on original website
Keith girls win, boys lose on the road to Hatch
The Keith Bears girls pulled off a 41-35 win on the road when they faced Robert C. Hatch Thursday in Uniontown. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 15 points. V. Lockett led the Lady Bobcats in scoring with 9 points. The boys couldn’t quite seal the deal...
Keith boys, girls defeat Dallas County
The Lady Bears defeated the Lady Hornets 40-26 as the Keith Bears went up against Dallas County Friday night in Orrville. Jakayla Moore led the Lady Bears in scoring with 16 points. T. Brown led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 13 points. “Overall, we did fair,” Lady Bears Head...
Oscar Smith Jr.
Oscar Smith Jr., age 70, passed away Jan. 8. Graveside services were Jan. 11 at Plantersville Christian Cemetery with Rev. Rod Rochester officiating.
Two Dallas County residents among the first class at Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy
The Virtual Air Traffic Control Academy has its first three students, two of whom are from Dallas County. Avery Smith of Selma, who graduated from Meadowview Christian School, said she wanted something new and interesting to do, so she decided to learn how to be an air traffic controller. Selma...
Mary Morton
Mary Morton, age 78, a native of Selma now a resident of College Park, Ga. passed away Jan. 5. Service details are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Ashley’s J.H. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
United Way of Selma-Dallas County gives $30K to family resource center for tornado relief services
The United Way of Selma-Dallas County gave a check for $30,000 on Thursday to the Dallas County Family Resource Center for emergency family assistance needed after last week's tornado. United Way Director Jeff Cothran gave the check to Thomas Frazer, Executive Director of Dallas County Family Resource Center, on Thursday...
SBA offers disaster assistance to businesses and residents of Alabama affected by recent severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes
WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Alabama following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12. “SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Alabama...
Addie Butler
Addie Butler, age 52, of Selma passed away Jan. 7. Service details are incomplete but will be announced at a later date by Ashley’s J.H. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.
Where to find FEMA disaster assistance locations in Selma
Several FEMA disaster assistance locations have been set up in Selma for those still recovering from the devastation of the tornado event of Jan. 12. See below for a list of locations and times of operation:. Selma High School at 2180 Broad Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. United Methodist...
Timothy Dewayne Moppins
Timothy Dewayne Moppins, age 39, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 9 at Miller’s Memorial Gardens, 500 Hooper Dr., Selma.
Henry Lee Powell
Henry Lee Powell of Selma passed away Jan. 3 in Selma. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later date by Walker Mortuary.
Donations being accepted for 'Fill Parent University Bus' tomorrow
Donations of new or lightly used coats are being accepted for the "Fill Parent University Bus" event at the Selma High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. tomorrow. Children can receive donations of school uniforms as well. Lunch will be provided from noon to 2 p.m. The...
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to give away free meals on Saturday
The Selma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will give away free meals in conjunction with Chillin On Wheels BBQ & Catering LLC and Sophia P. Kingston Elementary School on Saturday, Jan. 21. The event will be held at the school on 2224 Selma Avenue. Meals will also...
Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says
Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
Sherrod Pressley
Sherrod Pressley, age 29, a native of Selma formerly of Jonesboro, Ga, passed away Jan. 7. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
Daniel Reed
Daniel Reed, age 72, of Selma passed away Jan. 2. Services are incomplete at this time but will be announced at a later date by Miller Funeral Services.
Churches in Montgomery, Hayneville receive grants from historic preservation fund
Historic churches in Montgomery and Hayneville were included in a $4 million grant from the National Trust's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund. 35 historic Black churches were given grants from the fund, with Old Ship African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Montgomery and First Missionary Baptist Church in Hayneville being among them.
Beverly Ann Wall Boozer
Beverly Ann Wall Boozer, age 88, a longtime resident of Selma and later Prattville and Thorsby, passed away Jan. 8, after a brief illness. Funeral services were Saturday, Jan. 14 from the Chapel of Selma Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Matt DeBord officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment followed at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma.
Jeffery Hill
Jeffery Hill, age 49, of Lowndes County passed away Jan. 4. Funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 546 Oak Dr., WhiteHall. Interment in Church cemetery.
Orenthal Jackson
Orenthal Jackson, age 52, of Selma, passed away on Jan. 3. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by Lewis Brothers Funeral Home.
