Related
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening. The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick. Deputies say the shooting was a...
Male suspect of shooting, killing woman arrested in Douglas County
EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) has arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a woman in East Wenatchee. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to reports of a woman who was shot on Badger Mountain Road near Viebrock Drive in East Wenatchee Saturday evening just past 5:15 p.m. The people who reported the...
Douglas Co. authorities make arrest in shooting of woman
DOUGLAS CO., Wash. – The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office said they have made an arrest in the shooting of a woman Saturday night. Authorities said deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 17000 block of Badger Mtn Rd just before 5:30 p.m. Witnesses allegedly told authorities they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side...
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Accepts Roundabout Design for Pine Street Project
The City of Leavenworth accepted a two-lane roundabout design for Phase Two of the Pine Street project on Jan. 10. In April of 2022, the city began work on the Pine Street Study and contracted through RH2 Engineering. This project would be located on Pine Street between Titus Road and...
ifiberone.com
Head-on DUI crash near Quincy on Friday involved two children
QUINCY - A number of people have minor injuries following Friday’s head-on DUI wreck near Quincy. Troopers say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on SR 28 at milepost 31. Authorities reported that 47-year-old Jose Reyes-Preciado had been intoxicated while driving his Nissan sedan. Reyes-Preciado eventually crossed the centerline and struck a smaller Chevy car head-on.
kpq.com
Number of Chelan County Mountain Rescue Missions Doubled Compared to Year Prior
Chelan County Mountain Rescue released their annual report for 2022, with their amount of search and rescue calls doubling from the previous year. Chelan County Mountain Rescue is a volunteer-run search and rescue organization, who assist local law enforcement agencies with their rescue missions. CCMR volunteers went on 28 missions...
ifiberone.com
East Wenatchee Police receive national media recognition for involvement in Blue Bridge Alliance
EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson got some nationally-watched air time this week for a good cause. Johnson was interviewed in tandem with Blue Bridge Alliance co-founder Brian Spracklen on Fox News this week. Johnson was paired up with Spracklen talk to about the East Wenatchee Police Department's involvement with the fast-growing Blue Bridge Alliance non-profit program.
kpq.com
Child Molestation Charge Against Chelan PE Teacher Dropped
A retired Chelan Schools physical education teacher has a clean slate after a child molestation charge was dropped. Chelan County prosecutors moved to dismiss the single charge against 72-year-old Jack Rutter Wednesday, saying they did not have sufficient evidence. Rutter was accused of molesting the child during P.E. class, starting...
FOX 28 Spokane
Law Enforcement Warning issued for Douglass County due to homicide suspect in the area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. – The Civil Authorities have issued a Law Enforcement Warning for Douglass County starting at 6:35 due to a homicide suspect in the area. Right now, law enforcement is in the area in area attempting to locate the suspect. The Law Enforcement Warning is set to...
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
kpq.com
Semi Truck Fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Sends Plume of Black Smoke
Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded to a semi truck fire on South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday. At 10:55 a.m., witnesses reported seeing a large black plume of smoke coming from the 1500 block of S Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee Valley spokesperson Kay McKellar says Chelan County Fire Marshal Stephen Rinaldi is currently investigating...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old driver dies in Highway 12 rollover crash
WASHINGTON.- UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
ifiberone.com
Catalytic converter thieves busted by Moses Lake police early Wednesday morning
MOSES LAKE — For the second day in a row, Moses Lake police interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers noticed two people under a vehicle in a car lot on Valley Road. The two suspects ran off when officers approached, leaving their saw and tools at the scene, according to Moses Lake police.
kpq.com
Leavenworth Residents Invited to Second Quarterly Community Engagement Night to Discuss City Projects
The City of Leavenworth is inviting community members to their second Quarterly Community Engagement Night on Jan. 31. Postcard invitations will be given to Leavenworth residents, business owners, and employees prior to the event. The event will take place at the Festhalle on 1001 Front St., Leavenworth on Tuesday, Jan. 31 between 5-8 p.m.
kpq.com
Enraged Man Allegedly Drives Car into Tavern’s Front Entrance
A Grant County drinking establishment has damage after a hostile patron vandalized the business using his car. The incident occurred just after midnight on Sunday at the R Place Tavern in Desert Aire when 31-year-old Antonio Rabadan Altamirano of Mattawa drove his vehicle into its front entrance. "He'd made threats...
