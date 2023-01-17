Screenlife films—that is, films that are shot and edited as if they’re being recorded and displayed on a computer desktop through the apps and programs we use every day—have created a rich niche for themselves within the found footage horror subgenre. Outside the realm of horror, no film has used the format with as much success as 2018’s Searching, a thriller built around investigation through technology rather than scares. Missing is an attempt to replicate the success of Searching by the previous film’s editors, Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick, and though this is their first foray into feature screenwriting and directing, they prove to be extremely capable storytellers within the screenlife niche.

