A.V. Club
Cobra Kai gets "biggest," "baddest" final season renewal
Bittersweet news for Cobra Kai fans. The beloved Karate Kid spin-off has finally secured a renewal from Netflix—for its final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg announced the news in an open letter to fans, accompanied by a dramatic teaser that spans the history of the Karate Kid franchise and promises that the “final showdown” will be the “biggest,” “baddest” season yet.
A.V. Club
Seth Rogen and Steven Yeun riff their way through a very meta teaser for Invincible season 2
It’s been a hot minute—which is to say, about a year and a half—since Amazon Prime Video rolled out a new episode of Invincible, its fairly funny, hyper-violent adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s fairly funny, hyper-violent superhero comic. And trust us: Kirkman and series showrunner Simon Racioppa clearly know it, releasing a teaser trailer for the show today that’s all about fan-favorite Allen The Alien (Seth Rogen, also an executive producer on the series) giving neophyte superhero Mark Grayson (series star Steven Yeun) shit for how long the gap between seasons has been.
A.V. Club
Sarah Snook-led Sundance horror film swiftly finds a home at Netflix
Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.
A.V. Club
Friday night cancellations: The Mosquito Coast, One Of Us Is Lying, Vampire Academy all get the axe
Look: There’s never a good time to have your TV show get canceled. It’s a life-changingly awful part of the entertainment industry that nevertheless happens all the time, disappointing fans, putting people out of jobs, and cutting creative endeavors short. But there is probably a worst time to...
A.V. Club
Gossip Girl revival creator says show is almost certainly too expensive to find a new home
Say what you like about HBO Max’s (now former) revival of Gossip Girl: It didn’t flinch away from putting its budget up on the screen. From the opulent homes of its young Manhattan socialites, to their opulent fashions, to their opulent lifestyles, the show was dedicated to embodying a high-society world that was, in a word…expensive.
A.V. Club
That '90s Show review: The kids are still alright in Netflix's reboot
If sitcom revivals/reboots/remakes/spinoffs in the 21st century are driven almost exclusively by nostalgia, what are we to make of That ’90s Show, a new Netflix series whose very premise requires us to examine the kind of nostalgia That ’70s Show was already mining two decades ago?. Such a...
A.V. Club
Behold: Apple TV Plus shares a first look at Ted Lasso season 3
Get ready for polarizing tweets about Ted Lasso once again. The divisive second season—which aired all the way back in 2021—had everyone up in arms on whether Ted Lasso deserves the hype. Well, it’s time for more takes because Apple TV+ confirmed during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that season three is almost here: Ted Lasso will return this spring.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
Move over, deer in headlights: We’ve got a new expression to convey “an almost paralyzed level of shock at some overpowering oncoming horror,” and it turns out that it’s “Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke being asked if she’s watched House Of The Dragon yet.”
A.V. Club
Rami Malek wants to be Buster Keaton in a new Matt Reeves TV show
Rami Malek is apparently gearing up to add silent movie comedy legend Buster Keaton to his repertoire of biopic-style roles, with Deadline reporting that the Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner is working with director Matt Reeves on a new TV show focused on the star and director of Steamboat Bill, Jr., Sherlock Jr., The General, and other hits of the silent era.
‘The Deepest Breath’ Review: A Heart-Stopping Plunge Into a Fathomless Obsession
When it comes to entertainment, we’re a suggestible species. Cooking shows make us salivate. Musicals make us hum along. I’ve been known to randomly cheer (and/or cry) when watching an underdog sports story. Be very careful when watching Laura McGann’s Netflix and A24 documentary The Deepest Breath. This chronicle of the precarious, haunting and near-mystical world of freediving will make you want to join the competitors in breath-holding as you follow their journeys to aquatic depths. You’ll want to. You may not be able to resist. But you should probably resist. The freedivers? Well, they should also probably resist, but The...
A.V. Club
Scream VI'strailer reunites three generations of scream queens
After six Scream movies and over twenty-five years, the question isn’t so much “Do you like scary movies?” as it is “Are you ready for another one?” The next installment in the self-referential slasher franchise takes Ghostface and his teen foes to New York City, where every bodega can become a battlefield.
A.V. Club
Apple TV Plus kicks off 2023 with a first look at its upcoming TV shows
Apple TV+’s streak of (mostly) terrific programming looks promising enough to continue into 2023—at least based on the first look at some of its upcoming TV shows. During the Television Critics Association’s 2023 winter press tour, the streaming platform shared photos from its highly anticipated series, including new seasons of The Afterparty and Schmigadoon! and new dramas featuring Jennifer Garner and Meryl Streep. Yeah, it’s going to be a busy year.
A.V. Club
XOXO (seriously): Gossip Girl reboot canceled at HBO Max
Afternoon, Upper East Siders—it is looking absolutely bleak out here. HBO Max has canceled its Gossip Girl reboot as the series moves towards wrapping up its second season. “Although we are not moving forward with a third season of Gossip Girl, we thank them for the enticing love triangles, calculated backstabbing and impeccable fashion this series brought to a new audience,” HBO Max shares in a statement, via Variety.
A.V. Club
Robert Pattinson clarifies those comments on his The Batman training regimen
Back in spring 2020, in a GQ interview that should be treated as a historical document about the lockdown, Robert Pattinson shared that he was “barely doing anything” to work out while in the midst of playing Batman. This was, of course, one of the most controversial things an actor playing a comic book hero could possibly say, and his comments were scrutinized by fans. In a new conversation with ES Magazine, the Good Time star clarifies that he was joking about his training regime for The Batman.
A.V. Club
Missing review: Storm Reid makes the most of her screen time in a twisty techno-thriller
Screenlife films—that is, films that are shot and edited as if they’re being recorded and displayed on a computer desktop through the apps and programs we use every day—have created a rich niche for themselves within the found footage horror subgenre. Outside the realm of horror, no film has used the format with as much success as 2018’s Searching, a thriller built around investigation through technology rather than scares. Missing is an attempt to replicate the success of Searching by the previous film’s editors, Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick, and though this is their first foray into feature screenwriting and directing, they prove to be extremely capable storytellers within the screenlife niche.
A.V. Club
Austin Butler is very, very polite about his Disney and CW background
Now that Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis is now an Oscar front-runner, Butler’s only looking forward, and leaving his CW days behind. It’s no secret Butler’s career started on the less prestigious, teeny-bopper networks of Disney (Hannah Montana, Wizards Of Waverly Place, Jonas), Nickelodeon (iCarly, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Zoey 101), and the CW (Life Unexpected, The Carrie Diaries). Most of his early roles featured him playing a teen heartthrob, fit with sweeping blonde hair that just made the girls swoon.
A.V. Club
Anna Kendrick embraces her "really complicated" side
Anna Kendrick isn’t one to shy away from candor or vulnerability. It’s part of what makes her one of Hollywood’s most relatable celebrities off-camera, even as the Oscar-, Tony-, and Emmy-nominated star continues to wow on-camera. Her latest film, Alice, Darling, is the perfect example: her emotionally profound performance precedes a press tour in which she’s detailed how closely the material matched her own traumatic experiences. More recently, Kendrick has mentioned to outlets, including The A.V. Club, that discussing such personal work in interviews has provided another lesson in setting safe, healthy boundaries. “I’m just figuring out what works for me and what doesn’t,” she tells us with welcome frankness.
A.V. Club
Tron 3 might happen with Jared Leto and, somehow, not Joseph Kosinski
The legacy of Disney’s never-quite-successful enough Tron is complicated. 1982’s Tron was a watershed moment for special effects, delivering one of the first films to introduce the audience to computer-generated animation mixed with live-action actors. Steven Lisberger’s truly original work couldn’t muster an Oscar nomination for best visual effects, nor did it set the box office ablaze. Disney continued its Tron tradition in 2010. Joseph Kosinski’s Tron Legacy is another visually inventive feature unlike anything in the Disney vault that crashed and burned, like so many lightbikes (and by “crashed and burned,” we mean the movie only made $400 million at the box office). Yet, despite the immediate financial failures of the Tron movies, Disney always seems to be asking, “Has anyone seen the movie Tron?”
A.V. Club
Penguin Classics announces more prestigious Marvel Comics compilations
Last year, Penguin Classics released a trio of Marvel Comics collections, reprinting some of the most important books from the early days of Spider-Man, the Black Panther, and Captain America—though, notably, the Captain America book mostly compiled stories from after he came back in the ‘60s, not the World War II-era propaganda comics. Today, Penguin announced a follow-up trio, and if the original three were about some of Marvel’s most iconic and important characters, the new ones are all about iconic and important teams: X-Men, Fantastic Four, and The Avengers.
A.V. Club
Jason Momoa tempts the gods, says he'll "always be Aquaman"
In much the same tone of voice that we imagine people using while walking around in thunderstorms holding big metal sticks, yelling “Lightning’s got nothing on me!” Jason Momoa loudly declared to a crowd at Sundance today that “I’ll always be Aquaman.” Momoa made the statement while talking up the new documentary he’s at the festival to promote—environmental doc Deep Rising, which Momoa narrates—but also amidst increasingly looming questions about the DC Films franchise, which has been jettisoning Supermen and other superheroes at velocity of late.
