Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man identified in Fatal crash in Grand Forks County
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Update: The 75-year old male who died has been identified as Ervin Skeldum of Northwood, N.D. Previous: One North Dakota man is dead after a rollover crash in Grand Forks County. The Highway Patrol says the man was driving on Highway 15...
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
Comments / 0