ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Mother decorates her 'goth' daughter's nursery black and dresses her in Victorian clothing

By Lucia Lamoury For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A mother has revealed how she is raising her baby as a 'goth', choosing to decorate her nursery black and dress her in Victorian clothing - with fans calling the little girl is a 'miniature Wednesday Addams'.

Reby Hardy, 36, living in North Carolina , said she was inspired to make her daughter Ever More, one, a 'gothic baby' after purchasing a Victorian cot on Facebook Marketplace.

After having three boys - Maxel, seven, Wolfgang, five, and Bartholomew, three - with husband, Matt Hardy, 48, a wrestler, Reby, a content creator, claims she was 'petrified' about having a girl.

And in an unusual coincidence, even her daughter's name is a subtle nod to the Netflix show - with the school in the program also called Ever More.

Reby felt 'overwhelmed' when she found out she was having a daughter after only having had boys.

She said: 'I cried for a week - I didn't know what I would do with a girl.'

Reby gave birth to Ever More outside in her pool house during a thunderstorm on July 11, 2021 with the baby weighing 6lbs.

She soon overcame her fears and embraced having a daughter.

'She is the joy of my life, I'm so happy she is here,' Reby said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3as7qI_0kHsVpgC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sY8uR_0kHsVpgC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ljuu_0kHsVpgC00

'Because she was a summer baby, I thought let's do it outside in the wild.

'She was born outdoors during a thunderstorm. Every time I had a contraction, it would thunder.

'It was the most crazy, primal experience. It even stopped raining when she arrived.

'It was very on brand for a gothic baby.'

Reby said they are described as the 'modern day Addams family' but she embraces the comparison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23hfV9_0kHsVpgC00

Now Ever More's room, the living room and hallway in the family's home are all a gothic-luxe aesthetic with ornate furniture and antiques, natural wood and darker tones.

Reby said: 'People have a misconception that I designed everything around the new Wednesday program on Netflix but her room and name were set years before they began production.

'There are definitely style elements inspired by the Addams family - people say Ever More is a miniature Wednesday Addams.

'There are nods to it in her nursery décor - like the original Addams family mansion replica on her mantel and a picture of her brother dressed up as baby Pubert.'

'When I got pregnant, she was my first girl after three boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Utxcm_0kHsVpgC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWERf_0kHsVpgC00

'I could have gone all pink and extreme, but I wanted something more different and unique.

'The rest of the house is in a Neo-Victorian style and is really rich and opulent, and it all started with an antique 1864 crib from Facebook Marketplace.'

The cot cost $375, but the family paid a carpenter to ensure it matched modern day safety standards.

The expecting mother then carried on the gothic theme and wanted to give her daughter a gothic name to match.

Reby said: 'I suppose her name is gothic. Our name for a girl was always Ever but the More part is an Edgar Allen Poe reference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aa8Sa_0kHsVpgC00

'My husband's mother died when he was really young and her name was Ruby More, so we wanted to use her maiden name.'

The parents debated many other names for her three children such as Excalibur, Sterling, Fox, Marquise, October, Quest, Linc, Aurelio and Mars.

Reby grew up in Queens, New York, where 'going against the status-quo is expected and originality is embraced'.

She said: 'I grew up in Queens and I never thought twice about being different. I grew up in a gothic house with a lot of antiques.

'It was a Baroque style - there was a lot of carved wood.

'When I got pregnant for the first time, we started adding to the house and I did it with a kid's mindset.

'One room is Minecraft themed, and another is a pink Barbie closet.

'The playroom has a secret revolving door with a fireman's pole into the movie theatre.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41H23F_0kHsVpgC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7ByX_0kHsVpgC00

Reby dresses her daughter in a traditional Victorian style - with the tot wearing lots of lace and ruffles.

She added: 'It's super girlie but not in a Barbie pink kind of way.

'The kids all have their own unique looks and aesthetics. People say we're the modern day Addams family.

'My eldest, Maxel, has hair down to his waist and Wolfgang loves bright colors - he always dyes his hair blue and burgundy.

'We're a different family and we home-school the kids and teach them to never judge someone on what they look like.

'We want them to live how they want and go against societal gender roles.'

Comments / 4

Related
Upworthy

Woman dresses up like grandma after seeing her old photo and their resemblance is uncanny

Lakyn Bowman came up with the sweetest, most ingenious, and considerate way to celebrate her grandmother's 71st birthday. After looking through old photos, Bowman (@lakynbowman) revealed in a TikTok video, how much they resembled one another. She made the decision to recreate each signature look as a way of saying "thank you, grandma," for passing on the good genes. The resemblance is just uncanny after a few rounds with the curling iron, some light blue eyeshadow, and donning some adorable floral prints and some photo filters that gave the photos a retro look. People were thrilled to witness such a tender tribute. Over 8.8 million people watched the video in a short period of time, and many comments discussed how moved they were by the homage.
New York Post

I saved $10K on my wedding with a used $50 dress and potluck dinner

Marriage takes teamwork — and these newlyweds just put their team to the test. A thrifty couple from North Carolina spent just $600 on their rustic wedding after two weeks of planning. Bride Shelby Phelps and groom Garret, both 26-year-old river guides in Bryson City, were dead set on keeping their wedding costs low, so they got creative when asking their friends and family to pitch in. For just $50, Shelby found her lace short-sleeve wedding dress on Poshmark, an online marketplace where you can buy and sell secondhand clothing. The groom was also able to stick to a budget by going...
BRYSON CITY, NC
The Independent

Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air

Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
New York Post

The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone

In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd Suicide Scene Revealed: Handgun, Note, Bloodstained Bedding & More

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).Exclusive photos of the scene where Naomi Judd took her last breath have been released, OK! has learned.The Grammy-winning country sensation died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside her home on April 30, 2022.Nearly nine months after Judd’s devastating death, the Tennessee’s Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has finally released a copy of the report detailing the horrific scene where the 76-year-old spent her final moments.In photos obtained by OK!, a handgun can be found...
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
Ceebla Cuud

The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets

On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.
Hypebae

Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years

Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Upworthy

Married dad-of-three wears skirts and heels to work to prove clothes have no gender

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 20, 2020. It has since been updated. Somewhere along the course of human history, society decided that there are only two genders among humans and that each should be defined by a set of strict and distinct parameters. Any deviation from one's assigned gender tropes would be met with strong condemnation and ostracism, forcing generations of our kind to speak, walk, act and dress in accordance with these arbitrary rules forced on them from birth. Fortunately, recent years have seen more and more individuals questioning and dismantling the overwhelming number of gender stereotypes still thriving in our midst. Among them is Mark Bryan, an American robotics engineer currently living in Germany, who firmly believes clothes are the last thing that should be gendered.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy