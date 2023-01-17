ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 19, 2023. Jonah Paul Richard, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse. Tristan Jon Simon, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; false imprisonment. Mack Henry Thomas, 65, Lake Charles: Failure to register or notify as a sex offender. Jenny Marie Price, 40, McDonough,...
2 arrested, 1 sought in multiple Lake Charles vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two suspects are jailed and a third is sought for allegedly burglarizing several vehicles in south Lake Charles. Calcasieu Parish deputies took the suspects into custody on Jan. 2 while investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in a trailer park on Tom Hebert Road, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Beauregard constable turns self in on domestic abuse warrant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An elected Beauregard constable has been arrested. Beauregard Parish Constable Doug Evey turned himself into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office Friday morning on an active warrant from the Westlake Police Department. Evey was elected in November 2020 as the District 4 Constable in Beauregard Parish.
Leesville man convicted of criminal conspiracy

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been convicted of criminal conspiracy in the Western District of Louisiana Federal Court in Lake Charles. Demetrius Pearson, 49, was sentenced to 12.7 years without the benefit of suspension of sentence, parole or probation. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said Pearson’s...
Lake Charles man among three accused in health care kickback scheme

Lewisville, TX (KPLC) - Two Texas men and a Lake Charles man have been accused of a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government by paying to receive health care kickbacks, amounting to at least $107 million in false and fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Elderly homeowner at wit’s end over standing water in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One senior citizen in Lake Charles is having trouble with flooding due to an ongoing drainage issue residents blame on a subdivision being built above them. Seventy-eight-year-old Theresa Lynn Manuel walked through the water in her yard, measuring the depth in various spots. “I’m measuring...
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Makes Announcement Regarding Discolored Water in District 5

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Makes Announcement Regarding Discolored Water in District 5. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Customers of Waterworks District 5 in Wards 3 and 8 are experiencing discolored water due to fire department hydrant testing. The district is working to minimize impact and recommends refraining from using water during testing, and running faucets for 2 minutes to clear discoloration.
CPPJ Announces Temporary Closure of Prien Lake Park Playground and Indian Bay Pavilion in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 19, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Prien Lake Park’s playground and Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for hurricane repairs, beginning January 23, 2023. The playground will be closed for approximately eight weeks. Indian Bay Pavilion will be closed for approximately 12 weeks.
Authorities searching for suspect in narcotics investigation

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect they say is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to a narcotics investigation. Authorities are searching for Billy Hyatt of Oretta and Crimestoppers is offering a reward for any...
BPSO searching for missing man

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a man due to a welfare concern. Donovan John Kelley, 24, was last contacted on January 7, 2023, BPSO said. Kelley is considered a missing person. He is 6′1″ in height and approximately 115 pounds....
5-year-old boy fatally shot in Jennings home

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A five-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home in Jennings Thursday, according to police. Six children from ages three to seven and one adult were in the home in the 600 block of Gallup Street, said Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes. The gunshot was not...
Vernon, Beauregard schools close early due to severe weather

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Man accused of multiple air conditioner burglaries in Leesville. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Leesville man accused of abusing 2-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
Funeral procession to honor Hunter Brown Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A procession honoring former Barbe High football player and Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown will pass through Lake Charles Friday afternoon. Following a funeral service at Trinity Baptist Church at 2 p.m., the procession will travel to Consolata Cemetery. Residents are invited to line the...
