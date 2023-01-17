Victims identified in fatal Reno County fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management has released the names of the two victims who died in a house fire in Arlington, Kansas, Saturday night.

At 9:51 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 200 block of N Broadway St in Arlington.

When crews arrived, they were told the two were still in the house.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire with flames venting through the roof. They made entry into the home and located 75-year-old John Schaffter and his wife, 74-year-old Sally Schaffter.

They were removed from the house, and lifesaving efforts were made but were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire was brought under control around 1 a.m. Crews remained on the scene for several hours. The cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious in nature.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.