CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily 3 Evening
5-6-9
(five, six, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
Daily 4
7-6-1-8
(seven, six, one, eight)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:40.28
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 40.28)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000
Fantasy 5
11-12-14-21-26
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $171,000
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Comments / 0