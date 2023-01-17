Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
Detroit-based We Eatin’ makes potato chips based on local rappers
From ‘Better Made’ to ‘how to get paid’
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
Knock, knock? Detroit CVS door repair makes a confounding sight
‘Where’s the doorbell?’ one customer quipped
"It's So Cold in the D" turns 15 — the truth behind the accidental Detroit anthem we can't stop singing
15 years ago, before the term “viral video” was commonplace, Detroit artist T-Baby spun a global hit called “It’s So Cold in the D”. On a new episode of The Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark talks to the artist about how the song changed her life.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
Detroit News
Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities
Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home
This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
Today’s Positive GM News For Flint: $1B For New Engines To Build
GM has been teasing a "positive plant manufacturing announcement" for Flint, MI all week. We've got that information and a look at test vehicles from the 'Big Three' American Automakers driving around Michigan's U.P. What is the big General Motors news in Flint, MI?. GM has announced an approximate $1...
These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
