Detroit, MI

CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit child care owner profiled in Free Press receives $20K on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'

When Betty Henderson, who owns a 24-hour child care center in Detroit, was profiled intheFree Press several months ago, she wasn’t sure how much longer she could endure the struggle of keeping her center open. Besides the razor-thin margins — or even losses — inherent in operating a child care center and the exceedingly long hours required to run one around the clock, Henderson felt unsupported and uncertain about the future.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Gets National Attention for Its Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Michigan, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland county family lottery club wins $3.73M jackpot ticket

LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - The latest multi-million dollar jackpot won in Michigan was awarded to a four-person lottery club from Oakland County. Even with all the luck in the world, it appears there is still power in numbers as one family of four discovered recently. "Our family decided to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

$2.7M Beautiful Detroit Firehouse Could Be Your New Home

This historic 1918 Detroit Corktown Firehouse is able to be rezoned as residential space. And what an incredible home it would make. Detroit Corktown Firehouse Has Enormous Living Space. With 10,000 square feet spread between three floors, plus a basement... you could design a modern, contemporary or vintage modern living...
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping

Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
