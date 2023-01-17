ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Midday” game were:

4-1-4

(four, one, four)

2urbangirls.com

IRS extends 2022 tax filing due dates for most California residents

FRESNO, Calif. – The IRS has announced that California residents and businesses have until May 15 to file their 2022 tax returns if they live in a County under a federal emergency declaration. 58 counties in California qualify, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura Counties. Taxpayers automatically...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Willits News

Flu map: California is one of 4 states with high activity

California is among the states being hit hardest by flu, according to the most recent data, but its numbers have improved steadily since Thanksgiving. The Centers for Disease Control report for the week ending Jan. 14 puts four states in the range of high flu activity: New Mexico, California, North Dakota and Texas. The District of Columbia and New York City are also in that category.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida blocks high school African American studies class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools, saying it violates state law and is historically inaccurate. The state education department rejected the program in a letter last week to the College Board, which oversees AP classes. Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.” “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
abc10.com

One more storm to sweep through California Wednesday night before dry period begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The atmosphere is throwing one more storm at California before a much needed break from the rain and snow sets in Thursday. This won't be the same type of storm that's caused the widespread flooding the state has experienced lately. This system is dropping down from the north and will be relatively moisture-starved due to the lack of connection to an atmospheric river. The tailing cold front of a system stretching nearly all the way to Alaska will dip into Northern California Wednesday night, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3.6-magnitude earthquake reported in North Bay

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was reported by the United States Geological Survey in the North Bay Thursday afternoon. The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.6. A USGS map shows that the earthquake struck at Lake Sonoma at 5:18 p.m. Lake Sonoma is in Sonoma County. There has been no damage reported yet. There […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Ty D.

Postal Disruptions in California as USPS Closes Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of one post office in California due to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Planada Post Office is currently not providing mail or retail service to customers in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
