Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting
CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
Drug and gun bust leads to six arrests in Benton County
BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
Chase, shootout in Kansas ends with suspect fatally shooting himself, official says
The man was found dead at around 8 p.m. Monday.
Ottawa County man pleads guilty in Quapaw shooting
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to using a firearm to shoot a man leaving a bullet lodged in the victim’s chest. Mark Stuart Daugherty, 49, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in U.S. Federal Court to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
A Coffeyville Woman Arrested For DUI & Drugs
According to the Coffeyville Police Department a Coffeyville woman is arrested as a result of a traffic offense. Earlier this week officers with the CPD pulled over 39-year-old Heather Giovianzzo and cited her for driving while suspended. After an investigation, Giovinazzo was also charged with driving while under the influence and possession of opiates.
SE Kan. man seriously injured after failure to yield to traffic
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Southeast Kansas was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after he allegedly failed to yield to traffic. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, emergency crews were called to the intersection of NE Weir and 90th St. - about 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 69 - with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
How the Joplin Fire Department responds to non-fire calls
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s something fire officials say many people don’t think about — the amount of non-fire related calls to which crews respond. “It’s not always a fire that you see, you know, the fire department running to. But all of them are important to the community,” said Andy Nimmo, Deputy Fire Chief, Joplin Fire Department.
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
Missouri man charged for assault on officer during Jan. 6 riot
A Missouri man accused of assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol faces felony charges more than two years later.
‘It will kill our town.’
Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
Joplin man accused of shoving officer during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Federal prosecutors allege a Joplin, Missouri, man shoved an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, among other things.
Seneca man arrested for Jan. 6 Riot felony charges
WASHINGTON — A Seneca, Missouri man was arrested on felony charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer, and other actions during the U.S. Capitol Riot on January 6th, 2021, according to the Department of Justice. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
Tractor trailer overturns near Avilla
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, reports of a tractor trailer overturned near jurisdictional lines of CR80 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Jasper Fire & Rescue, Avilla Fire Dept and Carthage Fire Dept were all notified. We arrived on scene as...
Independence, Kan. leaders develop new model after hospital closes
INDEPENDENCE, KS. — A new report from the American Health Association shows 136 rural hospitals closed from 2010 to 2021. A record 19 of those closures were in 2020 alone. Mercy Hospital in Independence, Kan. falls into those stats. It was a big part of the town for decades before closing in 2015 leaving some families to travel an hour or more for health care.
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
JOPLIN, Mo. - Friday morning, January 20, 2023, tipsters alerted us to Asbell heavy equipment moving on West 7th Street at the Otto Car Wash. We learn on scene the .84 acres, 1626 West 7th, is being cleared. MOJO BURGER COMES DOWN. It was just a few months ago, November...
Jasper County CASA’s New Home
Debi Koelkebeck, Executive Director of the Jasper County CASA’s Board of Directors, stopped by to talk about their exciting new move into their brand new home! Take a look here:
