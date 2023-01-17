ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Staten Island Advance

NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’

Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9NEWS

Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NHL

Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend

Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Blackhawks take on the Blues in Central Division play

Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head to the St. Louis Blues in Central Division play on Saturday. St. Louis has a 22-20-3 record overall and a 6-5-1 record in Central Division play....
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Devils Hold Practice in Seattle | NOTEBOOK

SEATTLE, WA - The Devils practiced at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in preparation for tomorrow's game against the Kraken. The game wraps up a five-game road trip in which the Devils have won the first four games. Practice Details:. The Devils used the following workflow at practice:. Palat -...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

PANTHERS HEAD COACH FINED $25,000 BY THE NHL

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for his outburst on Tuesday night. Maurice was furious about the NHL's officiating in Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and let his feelings be made public. Hence, the fine. "Radko Gudas hits as a clean a...
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at TD Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
BOSTON, MA
