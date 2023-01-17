Read full article on original website
NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’
Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Coyotes mount successful comeback for overtime win over Red Wings
The Arizona Coyotes were in danger of repeating the fate of the last nine games. Down 3-1 in the third period, the Coyotes were outperformed offensively by the Detroit Red Wings and were pressed to the wall. It wasn’t until center Travis Boyd was given some space and time with the puck that a two-goal rally came together Tuesday night. ...
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
Lackluster Arizona Coyotes blanked by Washington Capitals
The Arizona Coyotes weren’t able to follow Tuesday’s comeback win with the same effort. Instead, the team was outperformed by the Washington Capitals after falling behind with two consecutive goals allowed in the second period. The Coyotes couldn't find an answer, losing 4-0 at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
Sorokin Selected to 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend
Ilya Sorokin is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote. The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin will join Islanders forward Brock Nelson at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend in Sunrise, Florida on February 3 and 4. The Islanders goaltender is one of 12 players voted in by fans as part of the All-Star Fan Vote.
Blackhawks take on the Blues in Central Division play
Chicago Blackhawks (13-26-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks head to the St. Louis Blues in Central Division play on Saturday. St. Louis has a 22-20-3 record overall and a 6-5-1 record in Central Division play....
Devils Hold Practice in Seattle | NOTEBOOK
SEATTLE, WA - The Devils practiced at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in preparation for tomorrow's game against the Kraken. The game wraps up a five-game road trip in which the Devils have won the first four games. Practice Details:. The Devils used the following workflow at practice:. Palat -...
PANTHERS HEAD COACH FINED $25,000 BY THE NHL
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for his outburst on Tuesday night. Maurice was furious about the NHL's officiating in Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and let his feelings be made public. Hence, the fine. "Radko Gudas hits as a clean a...
Celtics vs. Warriors: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
This Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.93 points per game. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at TD Garden. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.
